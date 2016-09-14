Connacht add utility back Stacey Ili to squad

Connacht have completed the signing of Auckland utility back Stacey Ili.

The 25-year-old has been part of the Auckland Rugby set up since 2012, playing both sevens and full 15 rugby with the provincial side.

He joins Connacht as a utility back who can cover midfield and the back three and will arrive in Galway later this week.

Connacht coach Pat Lam spoke about the signing, saying: “As we look to challenge in both the Guinness PRO12 and European Champions Cup, the addition to our squad of a player like Stacey increases our options all across the back line. Stacey is someone we’ve been looking at for a while now. He is an exciting and skillful player who will complement the game we want to play.”

Stacey added: “I am really excited and grateful to be given the opportunity to play with Connacht and under coach Pat Lam. I appreciate all the efforts that Connacht Rugby has made to ensure this smooth relocation for me. I am eager to get started and be a part of this awesome team.”