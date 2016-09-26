Connacht add to squad with 6ft 8in second row James Cannon

Connacht have completed the signing of second row player James Cannon from Wasps.

The Aviva Premiership side have agreed terms that free up the 28-year-old Irish-qualified lock to join Connacht for the 2016/17 season.

Cannon who was born in Kettering, England played 93 games in six seasons at Wasps after he began his professional career at Northampton Saints and had been part of the England Under-20s Grand Slam-winning squad of 2008.

The 6ft 8in lock has been included in Connacht European Champions Cup squad that was registered last week. He has arrived in Galway and joined up with his new team mates at the Sportsground today.

Commenting on the latest recruit, Connacht CEO Willie Ruane said: “James is a player that we have been interested in for some time now so we’re excited to be welcoming him to the Sportsground and to Connacht Rugby.”

Head coach Pat Lam added: “James has been part of a competitive mix of second row players at Wasps but has shown his talent when given the chance. He brings a vast amount of experience from playing in both the Aviva Premiership and European Champions Cup and will greatly boost our second row options. We’re all looking forward to welcoming him to Connacht Rugby.”

Cannon said: “I’m very excited about the new challenge in Connacht and look forward to working hard to try to get more first team opportunities and to play my part within the squad