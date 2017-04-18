Cian Healy cited and could miss Clermont semi-final

Cian Healy has been cited for an incident that occurred in the 23rd minute of Leinster’s victory in Galway last Saturday which comes, if found guilty, with a sanction ranging from two to 52 weeks.

Healy was reported by the citing commissioner, Eugene Ryan (IRFU), on two counts, Law 10.4(k), dangerous play, and 10.4(h), a player must not charge into a ruck.

Connacht flanker Sean O’Brien was competing at a Leinster possession when Healy drove him off the ball and onto the ground. A reaction can be heard from the local crowd but none of the officials saw anything illegal and play moved on.

A disciplinary hearing is to be held in Edinburgh on Wednesday at 5pm.

Even if Healy is found guilty at the low end for dangerous charging “without binding onto a player,” the suspension would see him miss Sunday’s Champions Cup semi-final against ASM Clermont Auvergne in Lyon.

The disciplinary committee will comprise of Pamela Woodman (chair), Kathrine Mackie and Roddy MacLeod (all Scotland).