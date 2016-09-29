Champions Connacht looking for first win against Edinburgh

Pat Lam makes two changes as his side look to arrest early-season Pro 12 slump

Updated: 34 minutes ago

Peter Robb comes into the starting Connacht XV for Friday’s fixture against Edinburgh. Photograph: Inpho

Connacht have endured a chastening start to the defence of their Pro 12 title, suffering three defeats in their opening three fixtures.

Friday night sees the champions welcome Edinburgh to the Sportsground, and coach Pat Lam has made two changes as his side look to arrest their early-season slump.

There is one change in midfield, with Peter Robb coming in at inside centre to partner Bundee Aki.

Meanwhile upfront Conor Carey is the latest player fresh off the champions’ production line to make his Connacht debut. The 25-year-old prop starts in the frontrow alongside Denis Buckley and Tom McCartney.

Ahead of the match in Galway, Lam said: “We’re back at the Sportsground tomorrow and really looking forward to the challenge. We are under no illusions as to the threat that Edinburgh pose, and the physicality they will bring to the contest.

“We are determined to continue improving in our game as we look to earn the points that are available.”

Connacht: Tiernan O’Halloran, Niyi Adeolokun, Bundee Aki, Peter Robb, Matt Healy, Jack Carty, Kieran Marmion; Denis Buckley, Tom McCartney, Conor Carey, Quinn Roux, Ultan Dillane, Eoin McKeon, Jake Heenan, John Muldoon. Replacements: Dave Heffernan, Ronan Loughney, Finlay Bealham, Lewis Stevenson, James Connolly, Caolin Blade, Shane O’Leary, Cian Kelleher.

Edinburgh: Glenn Bryce, Damien Hoyland, Chris Dean, Solomoni Rasolea, Michael Allen, Jason Tovey, Sean Kennedy; Rory Sutherland, Ross Ford, WP Nel, Ben Toolis, Grant Gilchrist, Magnus Bradbury, John Hardie, Cornell Du Preez. Replacements: Stuart McInally, Jack Cosgrove, Allan Dell, Lewis Carmichael, Hamish Watson, Sam Hidalgo-Clyne, Sasa Tofilau, Blair Kinghorn.

