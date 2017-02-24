Bundee Aki makes a welcome return for Connacht

‘Every game and point is vital and we will be going to Italy fully intent on improving’

Bundee Aki returns from injury to face Treviso in Italy. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Connacht head coach Pat Lam has made six changes to his starting team ahead of Sunday’s Pro12 trip to Benetton Treviso in Italy.

Bundee Aki makes a welcome return to the side, lining out in midfield with Craig Ronaldson. Caolin Blade will start at scrumhalf once again having been drafted in late to the starting XV in place of Ireland international Kieran Marmion last Saturday.

Danie Poolman makes his 80th Connacht appearance coming in to start for Matt Healy who picked up a minor hip injury in training during the week.

Up front, hooker Shane Delahunt earns his third start of the season packing down in a front row with props Denis Buckley and Finlay Bealham. James Cannon comes in to the pack to join Ultan Dillane in the second row while Nepia Fox-Matamua gets his opportunity in the highly competitive back row alongside Galway duo Sean O’Brien and John Muldoon.

Commenting on the upcoming game, Pat Lam said:

“We know from experience how difficult it is to go to Treviso and get a good result. With the travel factor and the short turnaround on the other side, It is so important that we get our mental preparation spot on as well as the physical side of things.

“Every game and every point is vital for us and we will be going to Italy fully intent on improving on last week’s performance.”

CONNACHT: Tiernan O’Halloran; Niyi Adeolokun, Bundee Aki, Craig Ronaldson, Danie Poolman; Jack Carty, Caolin Blade; Denis Buckley, Shane Delahunt, Finlay Bealham; Ultan Dillane, James Cannon; Sean O’Brien, Nepia Fox-Matamua, John Muldoon (captain).

Replacements: Dave Heffernan, JP Cooney, John Andress, Quinn Roux, Naulia Dawai, John Cooney, Tom Farrell, Stacey Ili.

