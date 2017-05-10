Bundee Aki loses appeal over three-week ban for misconduct

Connacht centre Bundee Aki has lost his appeal against a three-week suspension for misconduct.

Aki was handed the suspension on April 27th following the Pro 12 derby defeat to Leinster at the Sportsground for “his behaviour to and remarks directed toward, referee Ian Davies, during and immediately after” the game on April 15th.

A hearing took place in Glasgow on Wednesday in front of an all-Scottish appeal committee comprised of Rod McKenzie , Bill Dunlop and Iain Goodall .

In their ruling, the appeal committee “was satisfied that the Disciplinary Committee had not been in error in the approach it employed in determining the appropriate sanction for the admitted misconduct offence”.

Aki will be free to return to action on Monday May 22nd.