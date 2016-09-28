Alan Solomons replaced as Edinburgh coach

Alan Solomons has quit as head coach of Edinburgh after the Scottish club lost three of their opening four Guinness Pro 12 games.

The South African, who coached with Ulster at the start of the century, will be replaced by Duncan Hodge on a caretaker basis after ending his three-year spell in charge, although the latter will be given the chance to stake his claim to land the job on a permanent basis.

Solomons has not managed to secure a Pro 12 finish higher than eighth but he did lead Edinburgh to the European Challenge Cup final in 2015, losing 19-13 to Gloucester.

In a statement issued by the Scottish Rugby Union, Solomons said: “I have decided to step down. I understand Scottish Rugby have appointed Duncan Hodge as the new acting head coach and I wish him well.

“I have greatly enjoyed working with the players and coaches and feel I have helped to put the club on a much stronger footing over the past three years and am leaving it in a better place than when I arrived.”

SRU chief executive Mark Dodson added: “Alan came in as head coach at a difficult time in Edinburgh Rugby’s history and helped to stabilise and strengthen the club.

“He achieved some notable successes including leading the first Scottish team to a European final of the Challenge Cup in 2015 and back-to-back 1872 Scottish Cup victories over Glasgow Warriors.

“Duncan brings his recent coaching experience from the Scotland national team as well as his long playing career with Edinburgh into the role and he will receive our full support to keep moving the club forward.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank Alan for his significant contribution to the Edinburgh club and I wish him well for the future.”

Hodge, who made 150 appearances for Edinburgh, returned to the capital club in November last year as assistant coach after working with Scotland. Stevie Scott and Peter Wilkins remain on the coaching staff.