Aki shuns lucrative offers for adventure out West with Connacht

Galway and Bundee Aki, evidently, are a well-matched couple. Same goes for Ultan Dillane. Both young men told Willie Ruane, Connacht native and chief executive, they had no intention of leaving the province. Dark forces were working against Connacht during this contract renegotiation process, but they are used to that.

“It was relatively straight forward,” Ruane told local media yesterday. “Speculation is one thing,” he said of the rumoured double swoop by Munster, “but a statement of fact in some cases I didn’t understand at all. Absolutely bizarre. The guys wanted to be here so really it was just about details after that.”

Details do matter. Relatively straightforward, maybe.

The Aki deal, a provincial agreement locking him in for three more seasons, two of which will see him available for Ireland, could not possibly have been a smooth process. There was some twitter activity. It is also established a host of French and English clubs were in the market for the Kiwi centre of Samoan heritage. There were even, quickly dismissed, suggestions he might return home to become an All Black. Of course it doesn’t work like that in New Zealand. Usually when you are gone that ship sails with you.

Powerful skill-set

Samoa, however, would happily build their midfield around his powerful skill-set. That option only disappears if Joe Schmidt caps Aki in November 2017. That is no certainty, mind. By then Robbie Henshaw and Garry Ringrose should have cemented their Leinster partnership at Test level. Stuart Olding has been a Schmidt player since he was 20.

The Ireland coach likes a certain type of character in his team. Hard working, diligent and not prone to any off-field misdemeanours. “Joe has spoken to me about how I am playing,” said Aki. “Not about contracts or anything, just been giving feedback about how I am performing.”

ADVERTISEMENT

There is nothing to suggest Aki cannot become a key figure at the 2019 World Cup in Japan. For Ireland or Samoa. Long road still ahead.

What is certain is the name Bundee Aki – already a folk hero throughout the western province following his always stunning performances last season en route to the Pro 12 title – will be ringing around Eyre Square until June 2020.

The 26-year-old has settled into small city life. His two daughters travelled over, he regularly talks about the value of family and religious faith. “There were a few people knocking on doors but I feel like I am home here, I feel happy here.”

Along with fellow Samoan Pat Lam, Aki has embraced this culture-driven environment over lucrative foreign offers. “People chase money some times and it doesn’t work out. If you are enjoying rugby where you are why move?”

He is not your average soul and Connacht, Lam in particular, grasped as much when recruiting him from Super Rugby with the Chiefs in 2014. It was a surprising coup as Aki seemed, from the outside, to be close to the All Blacks set-up. Sonny Bill Williams had returned to Rugby League so he was promoted from provincial rugby with Counties Manukau to fill the 12 jersey as the Chiefs, in similar fashion to what transpired at Connacht, regained the Super rugby title in 2013.

Now Aki and Dillane look set to help maintain the greatest era in Connacht’s history. They may also get to play in the badly needed new or renovated stadium. “It’s been frustratingly slow,” Ruane admitted of plans for a 10-12,000 capacity ground. “We are scoping out a number of different options, the whole of Galway to be honest. We are down to a relatively short short list.”

Toulouse victory

The downing of the once mighty Toulouse a fortnight ago proved a Munster-like sustainability is evident around The Sportsground. Something like we witnessed in those heady Limerick years from Munster’s first European final in 2000. It really does feel like Connacht are on the cusp. Still swimming against the tide of better-financed Irish provinces, never mind European super powers that so craved Bundee’s signature.

“Needless to say the signings are hugely significant in the context of what we are trying to achieve with Connacht Rugby,” Ruane added. “Finally, I want to thank the players for the manner they went about their business during the negotiations.”

Sensible words words from the man at the helm of Connacht Rugby.

Out west they look after their own. Bundee, from the mean streets of Manurewa in south Auckland, and Dillane, a 22-year-old Kerryman via the Ivory Coast, are Tribesmen. They have been from the beginning of their Connacht journey.

Good day for what Ruane, Eric Elwood and Lam are building, with more promised.