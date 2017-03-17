Pres Cork and Glenstal both have motivation to claim Munster title

A novel Munster Schools Senior Cup final between PBC and Glenstal Abbey at Thomond Park this afternoon (4pm kick-off) will determine whether the Cork school can join their fierce local rivals, CBC, at the top of the roll-of-honour or Glenstal claim an historic first title.

Pres have been the favourites to register a record equalling 29th success since the outset. They scored 10 tries and conceded just one in their three games.

Pres opened with a 40-5 win over Ardscoil Rís, crossing for six tries, and followed that up with a 16-3 triumph against Crescent College Comprehensive.

First-time semi-finalists, Bandon Grammar School, also offered stern opposition and led 3-0 for long spells until Pres grabbed a couple of late tries in a hard-fought 12-3 victory.

Limerick school

Glenstal Abbey is a Benedictine Monastery in Murroe, Co Limerick, founded in 1929. There are around 200 students and just 60 in fifth and sixth years.

It’s 47 years since Glenstal first appeared at this stage, losing to Rockwell in a replayed final. Like Pres, they’ve averaged 22 points a game, beginning with a 27-10 win over St Clement’s, scoring four of their nine tries, and denying ’Rock 18-0 in the quarter-finals. They edged Ardscoil 21-20 in the semis.

Key players for Pres include Bryan O’Connor, David Hyland, Jack O’Sullivan and Brian Scannell up front while Sean French is a threat behind the scrum.

Glenstal have potential match winners in full-back Jack O’Mahony, outhalf Ben Healy and centre Luke Fitzgerald while hooker George Downing and flanker Mark Fleming form part of a talented pack.

GLENSTAL ABBEY: J O’Mahony; T Molony, J Mawhinney, L Fitgerald, R Quinn; B Healy, T McCoole; S Scanlon-Garry, G Downing, E Bergin; C O’Sullivan, S Downes; C Booth, M Fleming, R Clarke (capt).

Replacements (from): P Mulligan, P Prendergast , H Downing, J Fitzgerald , M Walsh, A Walsh, A Egan, D Floyd, E Callaghan, A Hogan.

ADVERTISEMENT

PBC: J Wren; P Buckley, S French, J Broderick, T Fitzgerald; P Sylvester, G Bradley; C Burke, B Scannell, B O’Conor; A McAuliffe, M McCarthy; C Fitzgerald, D Hyland, J O’Sullivan (capt).

Replacements (from): A Keating, K Nugent, E Burns, C Browne, E Quilter, D Harrington, S O’Donovan, H Dillon, L Bruce, P Kennedy.