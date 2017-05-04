Peter Stringer to leave Sale Sharks at the end of the season

Peter Stringer will leave Sale Sharks at the end of the current season after two years with the Premiership club.

The 39-year-old scrumhalf was among 14 outgoing players Sale director of rugby Steve Diamond paid tribute to, although there was no indication if Stringer has plans to play on into next season.

After winning the club’s player of the year award last season, Stringer has started just four games this term after falling behind former Welsh nine Mike Phillips.

Phillips last month announced he would be retiring at the end of the season and Diamond thanked the two scrum-halves for their contributions at the AJ Bell Stadium.

“They have been great for the club, the squad and the supporters,” he said.

“Nearly 200 caps between them and have helped their team mates and the youngsters coming through so much.”

After leaving Munster in 2013, Stringer has enjoyed spells with Saracens, Newcastle, Bath and Sale.

Among those also leaving the Sharks are Sammy Tuitipou, Sam Bedlow, Magnus Lund and Jonathan Mills.