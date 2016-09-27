Peter Stringer facing three months on the sidelines

Former Ireland scrumhalf Peter Stringer could miss three months of Sale’s Aviva Premiership campaign after tearing his biceps tendon.

The evergreen 38-year-old halfback suffered the blow in Sale’s 34-34 Premiership draw at Worcester on Saturday.

“He snapped his biceps tendon on Saturday so he’s going to be out for two to three months,” Sale rugby director Steve Diamond told BBC Sport.

Stringer made 24 appearances for Sale last term after making the switch from Bath.

Sale sit ninth in the fledgling Premiership table with one win from four matches in the new campaign.

The Sharks will doubtless miss 98-cap former Ireland star Stringer’s experience and nous as they bid to climb the table.