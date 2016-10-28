Paul O’Connell got a standing ovation on A Question of Sport

Former Ireland and Munster captain was on a team alongside AP McCoy and Phil Tufnell

Former Munster and Ireland captain Paul O’Connell appeared on A Question of Sport. Photo: Inpho

Former Munster and Ireland captain Paul O’Connell appeared on A Question of Sport. Photo: Inpho

 

Paul O’Connell is an institution in Irish sport. A Question of Sport is an institution in sport, full stop.

When the two came together it was always going to be memorable.

Playing alongside former champion jockey AP McCoy and ex-England cricketer Phil Tufnell, the Munster and Ireland legend somehow managed to decipher an answer which made rival team captain Matt Dawson and presenter Sue Barker give him a standing ovation.

The teams were first asked to identify seven sportspeople and then from subsequent questions their initials were placed in missing words.

After McCoy had correctly answered that former tennis star Goran Ivanisevic was Croatian.

From just two letters out of 23 O’Connell came up with the answer – Borussia Monchengladbach.

The reaction was brilliant. Enjoy in the video below.

