Paddy Jackson passed fit to face Japan on Saturday

The Ulster 10 is the only fit Irish outhalf left on the squad, after Joey Carbery’s injury

Gavin Cummiskey

Ireland’s Paddy Jackson kicks a conversion in Saturday’s win over Japan. Photograph: Inpho

Paddy Jackson has been passed fit to start Ireland’s second test against Japan on Saturday in Tokyo.

Jackson, who kicked six from six goals in the 55-22 victory, sustained rib and shoulder damage but is expected to recover. Ireland need him more than most as the 25 year old is the only established outhalf in the squad.

Joey Carbery limped off during the 55-19 win over the US Eagles, and the ankle injury prematurely ended the Leinster outhalf’s summer tour.

Meanwhile, William Tupou has been suspended for three matches following a tip tackle on Devin Toner during last Saturday’s test match in Shizuoka .

Luke Thompson, a 36-year-old Kiwi who retired from international duty after the 2015 Rugby World Cup, has been recalled by Brave Blossoms head coach Jamie Joseph.

