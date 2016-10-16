Munster statement on the sudden death of Anthony Foley

Munster and IRFU statement on the sudden passing of Antony Foley

“It is with deep regret that the Irish Rugby Football Union and Munster Rugby must advise of the passing overnight of Munster Rugby Head Coach Anthony Foley, at the team hotel in Paris.

“Munster Rugby management are liaising directly with Anthony’s family and will provide them with any assistance and support required.

“The IRFU and Munster Rugby pass on our deepest sympathies to all of Anthony’s family and friends and ask for privacy for the family at this sad time.

“As a mark of respect to Anthony and his family, and to support players, management and staff, Muster Rugby have requested that today’s match against Racing 92 be rescheduled.

“Munster Rugby thank Racing 92, EPCR, broadcasters and partners, and the many fans who travelled to Paris for their understanding and support at this time.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.”