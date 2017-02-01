Munster Schools Senior Cup: Ardscoil Rís spring surprise with defeat of holders CBC

Maurice Noonan lands touchline penalty to seal win while Glenstal Abbey beat Rockwell College

Glenstal Abbey celebrate after defeating Rockwell College 18-0 in the Munster Schools Senior Cup quarter-final at Clanwilliam RFC, Tipperary. Photograph: Inpho

Ardscoil Rís from Limerick caused one of the biggest shocks in the Munster Schools Senior Cup by defeating the holders CBC 9-7 in a dramatic quarter-final in Cork yesterday.

Wing Maurice Noonan was the hero, brilliantly kicking a touchline penalty into the teeth of a howling wind in the closing act nine minutes into injury-time.

Ardscoil led 6-0 at half-time following a couple of penalties by Craig Casey after eight and 31 minutes.

The champions hit back, though, with a try from substitute Scott Buckley, converted by Eoin Monahan to lead 7-6 until Noonan ended their reign.

Glenstal Abbey are also through to the semi-finals after defeating Rockwell College 18-0 at Clanwilliam. Tries from Ronan Quinn and Ben Healy, who also kicked a couple of penalties and a conversion in a man-of-the-match display, kept the Limerick school on track for a first title.

Favourites PBC proved too strong for Crescent College Comprehensive in the other quarter-final, winning 16-3 at windswept Lansdowne.

They led 5-3 at the interval after playing against the elements, hooker Billy Scannell scoring a 10th-minute try and Mark Shanahan replying with a Crescent penalty.

Wing Sam O’Donovan increased Pres’s lead with a try. Peter Sylvester dropped a goal and Seán French kicked a penalty.

