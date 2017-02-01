Munster Schools Senior Cup: Ardscoil Rís spring surprise with defeat of holders CBC

Ardscoil Rís from Limerick caused one of the biggest shocks in the Munster Schools Senior Cup by defeating the holders CBC 9-7 in a dramatic quarter-final in Cork yesterday.

Wing Maurice Noonan was the hero, brilliantly kicking a touchline penalty into the teeth of a howling wind in the closing act nine minutes into injury-time.

Ardscoil led 6-0 at half-time following a couple of penalties by Craig Casey after eight and 31 minutes.

The champions hit back, though, with a try from substitute Scott Buckley, converted by Eoin Monahan to lead 7-6 until Noonan ended their reign.

Glenstal Abbey are also through to the semi-finals after defeating Rockwell College 18-0 at Clanwilliam. Tries from Ronan Quinn and Ben Healy, who also kicked a couple of penalties and a conversion in a man-of-the-match display, kept the Limerick school on track for a first title.

Favourites PBC proved too strong for Crescent College Comprehensive in the other quarter-final, winning 16-3 at windswept Lansdowne.

They led 5-3 at the interval after playing against the elements, hooker Billy Scannell scoring a 10th-minute try and Mark Shanahan replying with a Crescent penalty.

Wing Sam O’Donovan increased Pres’s lead with a try. Peter Sylvester dropped a goal and Seán French kicked a penalty.