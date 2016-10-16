Munster Rugby head coach Anthony Foley dies in France

Munster Rugby coach Anthony Foley has died suddenly, aged 42, at the team hotel in Paris, it has been announced.

In a statement, Munster and IRFU said: “It is with deep regret that the Irish Rugby Football Union and Munster Rugby must advise of the passing overnight of Munster Rugby head coach Anthony Foley, at the team hotel in Paris.

“Munster Rugby management are liaising directly with Anthony’s family and will provide them with any assistance and support required.

“The IRFU and Munster Rugby pass on our deepest sympathies to all of Anthony’s family and friends and ask for privacy for the family at this sad time.

“As a mark of respect to Anthony and his family and and to support players, management and staff, Muster Rugby have requested that today’s match against Racing 92 be rescheduled.

“Munster Rugby thank Racing 92, EPCR, broadcasters and partners, and the many fans who travelled to Paris for their understanding and support at this time.”

A veteran of Irish and Munster rugby, Foley played for Ireland 62 times, captaining his country on three occasions. He also led Munster to their first European Cup victory in 2006. In all, he made 86 appearances in European competition for his province before taking over as Head Coach in 2014.

European Professional Club Rugby chairman Simon Halliday said: “On behalf of EPCR, I would like to extend my deepest sympathies to Anthony’s family and to everyone associated with Munster and Irish rugby. He was a magnificent player and a superb coach and he will be sorely missed.”

Former Ireland and Munster player Donal Lenihan said Munster Rugby was Anthony Foley’s life. “Everything he did was geared for the betterment of Munster Rugby,” he said on RTÉ radio.