Munster and Glasgow Warriors match is going ahead on Saturday

The game must go on. As expected, and with a heavy heart, Munster have confirmed that they will go ahead with their European Champions Cup match against Glasgow Warriors at Thomond Park on Saturday (kick-off 1pm) after attending the funeral of their friend, former teammate and coach Anthony Foley on Friday.

Munster had returned to modified training on Tuesday and again on Wednesday, before Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus attended a press conference at their UL centre and read a statement on behalf of the province.

“On behalf of the squad I would like to offer our sincere condolences to the Foley and Hogan families, in particular Olive, the two boys Tony and Dan, Axel’s parents Brendan and Sheila and sisters Orla and Rosie. Our thoughts continue to be with them, Axel’s extended family, and close circle of friends at this time.

“Although an Irish and Munster rugby hero, and a great friend of ours, this time is about a husband and a father, a son and a brother, and a fallen friend.

“Let us all not forget that.

“From a Munster Rugby point of view we wish to acknowledge and thank those that have expressed their sympathies and thoughts with us during this time and thank everyone for their thoughtful considerations - it has been quite overwhelming and is testament to Axel himself that we are hearing from all corners of the world, across all sports and walks of life. The great man touched so many hearts.

“One’s life is greater than any sport or sporting occasion, however Thomond Park held a special place in Axel’s heart, and as difficult as it will be to play the next game, no matter the time, opposition and venue, we have an opportunity to play there this Saturday; that is something that is hugely important to all of us and cannot be easily dismissed.

“Playing in Thomond Park further ties us to his memory and will be a chance for all, including our supporters and the community, to feel that connection and closeness to him at this time.”

Speaking at Wednesday’s press conference Erasmus was asked about the decision to play the match and the planned tribute for Foley.

He said: “We don’t want to miss this opportunity for him. It’s a tough choice. It’s not easy either way but we don’t want to miss this opportunity.”

Ireland and Munster back row Peter O’Mahony broke down as he tried to put into words what the late coach meant to him and the club.

He recalled Foley being as happy with the narrow win in his first game as a 60-point victory.

“He was a man that wanted a Munster jersey win,” he said.

“I’m not going to do him justice here. It’s all the words I can say to be honest.

“The amount that we have lost now that he has gone is incredible — the rugby knowledge and brain, the man and the friend and coach and brother that we have lost. It’s mad.”

Erasmus said playing at Thomond would tie people closer to Foley’s memory and give players and fans to embrace that. The Munster rugby boss called on fans to come out and back them on Saturday.

He said Foley was a good friend to him and someone who wore his heart on his sleeve.

“You don’t have to think of a lot of nonsense to say about him. You knew exactly where you stood with him,” he said. “He would do anything for his friends.”

In a statement released on Wednesday morning the EPCR wrote: “At this particularly difficult time following the passing of Anthony Foley, EPCR would like to once again convey its deepest sympathies to the Foley family and to everyone at Munster Rugby.

“EPCR has requested that a minute’s silence or a minute’s applause in Anthony’s memory be observed at all round two matches in the Champions Cup and the Challenge Cup.

The Munster and Glasgow Warriors matchday squads will be announced at 3pm on Friday.

Anthony Foley’s funeral mass will take place at 12pm on Friday at St Flannan’s Church in Clare, with the church reserved for family and friends only.