Marty Moore neck injury not as serious as first feared

Wasps and Ireland prop tweets to confirm health after being taken to hospital on Sunday

Marty Moore was stretchered off in the early stages of Wasps’ win over Newcastle. Photograph: PA

Ireland and Wasps prop Marty Moore has confirmed the neck injury he sustained during Sunday’s win over Newcastle Falcons is not as serious as first feared.

Former Leinster prop Moore was stretchered off in the early stages of the 31-6 victory at the Ricoh Arena and later taken to hospital.

The 25-year-old was discharged on Sunday after CT scans returned clear results, and on Monday he tweeted: “Thanks for the well wishes yday. Thankfully a precautionary measure by medical staff who were outstanding. A very happy/relieved man today!”

Moore, who was not named in Joe Schmidt’s Ireland squad for Saturday’s Test in Chicago against New Zealand, had received lengthy treatment on the pitch after sustaining neck pains following a collapsed scrum.

Wasps allayed fears of a serious injury in the following statement released on Sunday: “Marty has been discharged from hospital, having been referred for scans as a precautionary measure.

“The CT scans of his neck were clear and he has since returned home. Marty will follow up with Wasps medical staff on Monday morning to assess his progress.”

