Louis Ludik signs three-year contract extension with Ulster

The 30-year-old South African native will qualify to play for Ireland next summer

Updated: 22 minutes ago

Louis Ludik has signed a three year deal with Ulster. Photograph: Inpho

Louis Ludik has signed a three year deal with Ulster. Photograph: Inpho

 

Louis Ludik has agreed a three-year contract extension with Ulster Rugby, which will keep him at Kingspan Stadium until the summer of 2020.

Ludik, who turned 30 on Saturday, joined Ulster from French side Agen in 2014. The versatile back signed a one-year extension earlier this year and he will qualify to play for Ireland next summer.

He enjoyed a fine start to the 2016/17 season and was rewarded for his superb form with the Kingspan Player of the Month accolade for September.

Ludik is currently out of action due to a fractured cheek bone suffered in the game against Connacht earlier this month and he is likely to return by the end of November.

Commenting on his new deal, Ludik said: “I’m thrilled to be extending my stay at Ulster. Myself and my family really enjoy Belfast and we feel very much at home here.

“Everything about Ulster Rugby is first class; the stadium, the training facilities, the players and coaches, the medical care and the supporters.

“There is a brilliant vibe amongst the squad and everyone is working hard to try to achieve success this season. Once I return to fitness, I’m looking forward to contributing to the team this season and for the following three years.”

Director of Rugby, Les Kiss says he has been impressed with Ludik’s form so far this season:

“Keeping Louis on our roster is a major boost for us. He is an outstanding guy who gives 100 per cent to the cause and adds so much value both on and off the pitch. He is a great influence on the squad and he also does some great work in the local community.

“His form at the start of this season has been absolutely brilliant and I’m looking forward to seeing him deliver for us over the next few years.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.