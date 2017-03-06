Long-term effects of concussion concerns over half of Irish rugby players

Almost 60 per cent of rugby players currently playing are concerned about the long-term effects that concussion could have on their health.

A survey carried out by the Irish Rugby Union Players Association (Irupa) also revealed the areas that cause regular or excessive worry to professional rugby players in Ireland.

While 59 per cent of players are worried about the long-term effects of concussion, 97 per cent feel they receive adequate support in dealing with it, with 95 per cent agreeing that the HIA (Head Injury Assessment) protocol is adequate.

The five minute procedure involves the player in question passing a series of cognitive, memory and balance tests.

While certain examples have seen them called into question, Irish players are almost unanimously in favour of HIAs.

When it comes to issues that cause worry for players it is team selection that is the most prevalent with 53 per cent of those surveyed saying it causes them regular or excessive worry.

Uncertainty over contract renewal is a concern for 40 per cent of players while 38 per cent worry about their post-rugby career.

However, 78 per cent are working to allay these fears by developing a career outside of the game and 55 per cent are confident that they could go into their chosen path if their rugby playing days ended tomorrow.

Just under half of the players surveyed said that they have made use of Irupa’s mental wellbeing campaign – Tackle Your Feelings – to talk more openly about the issues.

Connacht’s Jack Heenan says he got involved in the campaign “because I know what it’s like to be a young man, feeling lost, scared and getting into trouble. From my own experiences, I learned the importance of dealing with issues as they arise and not being afraid to reach out to others for help. Through the campaign, I wanted to share my experience and help to break down the stigma around feeling vulnerable, encouraging others to be proactive in looking after their mental wellbeing.”