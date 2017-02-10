Loann Goujon in as France resist wholesale changes for Scotland

On the bench hooker Christopher Tolofua and second row Julien Le Devedec come in

France’s head-coach Guy Noves has made just one change to his team following their defeat to England. Photograph: Benoit Tessier/Reuters

France's head-coach Guy Noves has made just one change to his team following their defeat to England. Photograph: Benoit Tessier/Reuters

 

France have made one change to the side that narrowly lost to England for Sunday’s Six Nations visit of Scotland.

Loann Goujon replaces Damien Chouly at blindside flanker as coach Guy Noves otherwise sticks with the team that severely tested holders England at Twickenham until succumbing to a 19-16 loss.

Chouly takes Goujon’s place on the bench where hooker Christopher Tolofua replaces Clement Maynadier and second row Julien Le Devedec comes in for Arthur Iturria.

Noves said bringing in Goujon is “strategic”.

He told L’Equipe: “This change strengthens the pack, even if the profiles of Chouly and de Goujon are essentially identical. There had already been discussion about this choice before the first game of the tournament.”

With Scotland having started the competition by surprising Ireland 27-22, Noves added: “We will mainly adapt to the Scottish rugby that you have seen evolve for four years.

“A game based on commitment, speed, aggression, with players who have gained confidence in a highly organised collective.”

FRANCE: Scott Spedding; Noa Nakaitaci, Remi Lamerat, Gael Fickou, Virimi Vakatawa; Camille Lopez, Baptiste Serin; Cyril Baille, Guilhem Guirado (captain), Uini Atonio; Sebastien Vahaamahina, Yoann Maestri; Loann Goujon, Kevin Gourdon, Louis Picamoles.

Replacements: Christopher Tolofua, Rabah Slimani, Xavier Chiocci, Julian Le Devedec, Damien Chouly, Maxime Machenaud, Jean-Marc Doussain, Yoann Huget.

