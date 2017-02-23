LIVE: Watch the Irish rugby team announcement

Joe Schmidt’s team look for second Six Nations win over France at Aviva on Saturday

Jonathan Sexton talks to his Irish teammates in training ahead of Saturday’s Six Nations clash. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Jonathan Sexton talks to his Irish teammates in training ahead of Saturday’s Six Nations clash. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

 

Joe Schmidt is to name his Ireland 23 to face France at the Aviva Stadium this Saturday, live on an IRFU YouTube feed this lunchime.

The Irish head coach is expected to name a fit again Johnny Sexton in the number 10 jersey, while Jack McGrath and captain Rory Best are also set to return to the starting XV.

Iain Henderson, Peter O’Mahony and Andrew Trimble are all expected to return to the match-day squad.

The Irish team announcement is due at approximately 1.45pm, with Schmidt then addressing the media.

