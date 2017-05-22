Lions update: Jack McGrath’s arm X-ray comes back all clear

Warren Gatland has confirmed that Jack McGrath will be fit to travel with the British and Irish Lions to New Zealand next Monday after a scan on the arm issue he suffered in Leinster’s Pro12 semi-final defeat to the Scarlets last Friday revealed nothing more than bruising.

“He’s fine,” said Gatland of the Irish loose-head prop. “He had an X-ray, and it’s clear it’s just some bruising.”

McGrath was thus one of a five-strong Leinster contingent in the Lions’ squad who was a little unexpectedly available to take part in this week’s get-together in the Carton House in Maynooth.

With Gatland also confirming that a “frustrated” Sean O’Brien expects to be 100 per cent fit after “overloading” his work in training last week, which resulted in the tight calf that ruled the back-rower out of the semi-final.

The Lions head coach also revealed that Johnny Sexton passed a post-match HIA following the semi-final. “He had no symptoms on the HIA, there was no concussion from that, so we’re expecting him to take a good part in training tomorrow and then later in the week.”

Another silver lining to Saracens’ last-ditch Premiership semi-final defeat to Exeter last Saturday was that it also freed up their five-strong contingent.

“Ironically, being purely selfish, they were pretty good results for us at the weekend,” admitted Gatland.

“We’ve gone from having 14 in camp last week in Wales to having 30 in camp this week. We weren’t really expecting that number. But it’s a good number for us. It’s really, really important. We’re trying to cover about an eight-week pre-season into about two weeks, so to get some players we didn’t’ expect to be in this week is a huge bonus for us.”

Admittedly, this silver lining couldn’t entirely mask the dark cloud which accompanied the news that Billy Vunipola, one of the players assuredly earmarked to take the game to the All Blacks come the test series, being ruled out.

“Any player who gets injured at this time is a big loss to the squad. You spend a lot of time going through the process of picking the players and planning and preparing, so to lose someone is disappointing.

“We’re down two players from the original squad that was announced and no doubt there could be a couple more next weekend as well given the history of the Lions.

Toby Faletau, Ross Moriarty and CJ Stander as options at number eight

“We’ve planned to lose anywhere between six and ten players. It’s just the attrition of past tours. It’s disappointing but you’ve just got to move on and a decision has been made and look forward,” said Gatland, in relation to calling up James Haskell.

This was in recognition of Haskell’s versatility across the back-row and experience of both touring New Zealand and playing there with the Highlanders, and with Toby Faletau, Ross Moriarty and CJ Stander as options at number eight.

Gatland had no other injury concerns. “We’re pretty good really. We’ve got a couple of guys who got bangs on Saturday just recovering from that, but most of the guys are making good progress.”

“You’re always going to have to two or three guys that are, for whatever reason, not taking a full part in training, not taking contact or doing modified session. Some of the guys are just taking an extra day before taking to the field tomorrow.”

The Lions captain Sam Warburton also declared: “I’m fully fit, which is good. Last week in the Vale camp I was pretty much doing everything apart from the last bit of contact stuff. But today I trained fully and did full contact, so that’s all the boxes ticked from a physio perspective.

“I’ve done everything that they want me to do, and the rehab has gone pretty smoothly so they can just let me crack on and I’m a fully fit member of the squad now.”

Looking ahead to the tour, Warburton added: “I can’t wait to get out there to be honest. I’m not going to be naïve. I know it’s going to be more under the microscope perhaps, than it was four years ago. Four years ago I remember walking around Melbourne and people were asking me who the Lions were, and these were Australians.

“I know there’s not going to be anywhere in New Zealand and that question is going to be asked. Everybody will know who we are and what we’re doing, and it’ll feel like there won’t be too much space out there.”

“But that’s great. That’s all part of it. If you were asking me in my career which Lions’ tour could I pick to go on out of any of them, if I could pick one I’d pick New Zealand, because it’s New Zealand. So I’m really excited about it and personally can’t wait.”

As we get closer to those test matches I think we’ll tap into the Irish boys a little bit more

Regarding Ireland’s win over the All Blacks in Chicago, Warburton said: “It’s good to have those boys around, that they’ve got that experience. I don’t think it would matter if they didn’t have that experience any way. I think when you’ve got 41 of the most competitive rugby players from Britain and Ireland they’re going to believe they can beat anyone.

“Andy Farrell was coach of that team in defence, and coach of England in 2012 when they beat the All Blacks as well, and already he’s set the tone defensively. I thought he spoke very well at our defensive meeting and I think everybody has got a huge appetite to defend for Andy, and that’s going to be a massive part of the game against New Zealand of course.

“But I think as we get closer to those test matches I think we’ll tap into the Irish boys a little bit more, and I’m sure they’ll share a little bit of insight on their success over New Zealand as well.”