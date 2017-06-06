Lions Diary: Players take a moment for London

Minute’s silence

When the Lions squad encircled in their pre-training huddle at the Sacred Heart School in Auckland, they held a minute’s silence for the families of the victims in last Saturday night’s terrorist attacks in London.

A visibly upset Rob Howley, the squad’s backs coach, described it as “quite emotional” and conveyed the “huge condolences from the whole squad – management, players and everyone connected with the British & Irish Lions – for those families who lost seven lives. It’s devastating and we send our deepest condolences to all the families, and out of respect, it was important we held the one minute’s silence.”

Maro Itoje

The latest terrorist attack in the English capital has particularly affected the Londoners in the squad. Maro Itoje, born in Camden to Nigerian parents, expressed his sense of horror and sadness this week.

“It’s tough. These things are happening a bit too often for anyone’s liking. It’s a real dark and crass situation which we all wish doesn’t happen again. My heart and condolences go out to all those involved.

“These things are always more daunting when they happen on your doorstep, in your home city, the city you’ve grown up in. It’s tough but in these kinds of situations London and the whole of Britain show how resilient they are and how quickly we’ll bounce back.”

Billy the Lion

On an altogether different note and in keeping with Lions’ tradition, off the pitch, somewhat oddly, the 17st 4lb, 6’6” Itoje has to carry around the squad’s mascot, Billy the Lion, as the 22-year-old is the squad’s youngest player.

“It has been interesting and a bit challenging at times. It has its good moments as in any relationship, but also has its highs and lows. He goes missing an awful lot too, and I am thinking of ways to keep him close. I have a good roommate now. He wouldn’t betray me. He is safe.”

Henshaw revises his Irish.

In readiness for last Sunday’s Maori welcome in the Waitangi Treaty Grounds, each of the four national groups within the Lions squad were asked to decide among themselves as to who should speak in their native tongue on their behalf.

The 11-strong Irish contingent ultimately decided it should be Robbie Henshaw, having been a Connacht player until a year ago and given Gaeilge’s association with the province and Connemara especially. Little did he think when he was studying Irish in Marist College in Athlone that it would be used in such a setting.

“Definitely not, I didn’t think I’d have to bring it down to New Zealand and take it out of the locker. It’s been locked away there for 10 years, I haven’t spoken Irish in a long time. I felt a bit of pressure before it and I was a bit nervous getting my language back and obviously getting my accent back. It was tricky enough.

“I had a little bit of help from home, from family. My sister (Ali) is a teacher so she’s pretty fluent in Irish, so I got a bit of help from that just to scratch up the little areas in it and fix it up. It was all good. Mostly my own work though.”

Prior to the entire squad singing The Fields of Athenry, Henshaw had to introduce himself and the Irish contingent, telling them all he was from the midlands and thanking them for having the Lions in such a beautiful country.

For the record, this is what Henshaw said: “Dia duit gach duine. Is mise Roibard agus tá mé i mo chónaí i Iarmhí in Éireann. Tá mé anseo inniú ag caint as gaeilge ar son foireann Lions agus ar son foireann na hÉireann.

“Ba mhaith liom a rá gur tír álainn agus tír ar fheabhas i Nua-Shéalainn. Tá áthas an domhain orainn a bheith anseo inniú. Go raibh míle math agat, go raibh míle maith agat.”