Liam Toland: Munster have turned adversity to advantage

Last Friday I focused on two minutes of Racing 92 in advance of Munster’s visit to the Stade Olympique Yves-du-Manoir in Paris. Racing 92 were appalling in those opening two minutes against Glasgow and, as expected, they continued in that vein last Saturday.

That should not take away from what Munster achieved. In the quagmire last weekend, they maintained their concentration, composure and competitiveness around everything they did; all was process-driven (eg lineout, maul and defence) with enormous attention to detail that Racing simply don’t possess.

An ageing team is one excuse, but an ageing team that don’t give a damn about detail is entirely different. Paul O’Connell and Brian O’Driscoll retired well into their 30s, but they were never “too old” as their attitude and ambition remained until that final whistle.

Understanding Racing helps in understanding Munster. One should never waste a recession and Munster appear not to have done. Every winning team needs its unique culture and often times of adversity are the cradle of same. The team that won the Heineken Cup in 2006 had fallen along the way and that group of awesome players were culturally combined through the adversity of losing finals.

Tomorrow’s Munster team haven’t lost a European final but have experienced a far greater “human” adversity which has culturally combined the squad. Lesser-known names such as Andrew Conway, Ronan O’Mahony, Darren Sweetnam, John Ryan and the Scannell brothers have a cause that combines; their human cause with the loss of their coach.

Guiding hands

Ally that horrific human loss to the gentle guiding hands of Rassie Erasmus et al and a whole new world of potential opens up. In post-modernity, nations are being eroded as the “institution” assumes greater influence; in this case Munster rugby is blurring the lines of nationality and ethnicity. Players such as CJ Stander define that “we are not what we are, but what we make of ourselves” and in these passing weeks this group has redefined itself.

However, travelling to Scotstoun Stadium in Glasgow is an entirely different prospect from travelling to Paris. At this remove there is no solid argument to suggest Munster shouldn’t win or, indeed, shouldn’t lose; ditto for Glasgow.

Weather will play its part as will the “fake” pitch which I have spoken about this season vis-a-vis skill set development, especially for Glasgow’s front five players who will have far more opportunities on the ball. This could be a deciding differentiator. A small example: watch Finn Russell’s restarts from the halfway line where the “clean” pitch gives him great opportunity to get hang time on his kick.

Why a Munster win? The two scores that caught my eye in Paris were Simon Zebo’s and Conway’s. Munster had a scrum penalty and, when away from home, this provides a real opportunity to lay down the physical gauntlet.

Munster did, but then immediately switched the ball to space, hitting midfield before getting Zebo over wide on the left. Munster of old would have sat there beating Racing up (no harm!) but this current crop have a better balance between old school and space; they also use their footballing brains. The same applied to Conway’s try.

Breakdown

Glasgow Warriors have used 35 players in their last few games, so will be fresh; they are also at home two games running . . . and on that pitch. They have an attack that will target the evolving Munster defensive systems. Clearly, the breakdown is where defence starts but watch where Zebo (at fullback) roams in the Munster defensive system to cut out Stuart Hogg’s influence.

I really admire Josh Strauss in the Glasgow backrow; indeed, Glasgow rarely turn over breakdown, clashing brilliantly with Munster’s off-the-charts turnover steals. And unlike in Paris, Munster will get no freebies.

The same is true of their lineout where Glasgow will attack defensive space in the air pressurising Niall Scannell’s darts. Jonny Gray in the engine room will be conscious of Lions’ selectors and the 4G pitch really aids his game, although for a big man he is very active.

However, although they get into the air, their pods are poorly coordinated and they rarely get their man to the ball. Gray is slow over the ground and getting into the air, so it is crucial to move him as he becomes clumsy. Factoring in Munster’s positive Parisian maul process , Gray is especially important to Munster’s mauled tries; he also packs down high at scrum-time.

I expect Conor Murray to have infinitely more pressure put on his breakdown ball; equally his space around the fringes will be far less generous than he may be used to, as Glasgow work hard both sides of the ruck.

Tyler Bleyendaal will have to figure out how to use this “slower” ball off multiphase possession.

Paradoxically, the free-scoring Glasgow have Russell at 10: he fully understands the value of field position over everything. He always turns an opposition’s error into field position. Off Munster’s lineouts he can set up in the back field expecting a kick, so Munster should attack the imbalance.

In summary I fancy Munster but there’s nothing to suggest either side can’t win so a wee word of warning to Bleyendaal: Hogg can put them over from inside his own half. What a prospect we have in store: Zebo v Hogg on a 4G pitch? Wonderful.

Finally, keep a close eye on Nemani Nadolo in Montpellier’s game against Leinster but also on Adam Byrne, his opposite man on the wing. I urge Byrne when defending Nadolo, at 6ft 5in and just short of 20 stone, to jump on his back and steer him with his ears.

