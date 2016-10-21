Leo Cullen fondly remembers Anthony Foley

The Leinster coach spoke about their time as Ireland teammates ahead of trip to France

Gavin Cummiskey

Leinster Rugby Head coach Leo Cullen speaks at a press conference ahead of their Champions Cup clash with Montpellier. Photo: Inpho

Leinster Rugby Head coach Leo Cullen speaks at a press conference ahead of their Champions Cup clash with Montpellier. Photo: Inpho

 

Leo Cullen has paid tribute to fellow provincial coach Anthony Foley ahead of Leinster’s journey to south of France to play Montpellier on Sunday.

Cullen and Foley shared a similar career path, having come through the age grade ranks three years apart before both going on to captain and then coach their home provinces.

“It’s been a really strange week,” said Cullen. “It’s really hard to tell how other people react but for me personally Axel was somebody I knew and was aware of since I was 14 years of age. He was the number eight on the Irish schools tour in ‘92 that went to New Zealand. I was the number eight on the Irish school tour that went to Australia four years later in ‘96.

“I always would have watched him, been aware of him at that stage and his progression. When he made his debut for Ireland, I remember it well. Watching him with Shannon, watching him with Munster and going on to captain Munster.

“We played as teammates with Ireland and shared rooms together so it was a really tough time, to see what’s happened.

“It’s very difficult to have any reason to it. Our thoughts are with his family at the moment and obviously with all the Munster players and their staff as well. We can’t even imagine what they are going through at the moment. We wish them the very best for what’s ahead this weekend and beyond.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.