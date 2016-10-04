Leinster wingers ruled out of Munster match at Aviva Stadium

Fergus McFadden and Dave Kearney have been ruled out of Leinster’s meeting with Munster this Saturday after both wingers were forced off the field in the province’s win away to Cardiff on Saturday.

McFadden suffered a quad injury 10 minutes from the end of Leinster’s 16-13 win and will undergo further tests this week to determine the extent of the injury.

Kearney went over on his ankle late in the first-half and was withdrawn at half-time. Similarly, the extent of his injury will be assessed later in the week but he is “unlikely” to be available for the Munster game.

As for his brother Rob, it is still unclear as to whether he will return this week. Although the fullback has stepped up his rehabilitation and came through training last week with no issues, he will be continue to be re-introduced to the rugby training programme this week.

The same applies to Robbie Henshaw and Seán O’Brien, with the former seemingly the likelier of the two to return this week.

Mike McCarthy has a bony stress response to his foot and will continue to be monitored this week, while fellow lock Ian Nagle came through his first competitive game with the province against Cardiff unscathed.

Frontrowers

Jack Conan, Ed Byrne, Billy Dardis, Ian Fitzpatrick and Richardt Strauss all remain sidelined indefinitely.

Connacht have taken another injury hit after their weekend win over Edinburgh, with key frontrowers unavailable for Friday’s clash with Ulster.

Hooker Tom McCartney and prop Denis Buckley are ruled out, as is winger Matt Healy.

McCartney sustained a hamstring injury, while Buckly hurt his knee. The extent of the injuries will become clearer later in the week.

Healy, who was replaced after three minutes with a hand fracture, is due to see a specialist this week. He suffered a hand injury two seasons ago which kept him out of action for a month.

ADVERTISEMENT

The injuries could not have come at a more difficult time with the unbeaten league leaders arriving.

It will certainly test Pat Lam’s frontrow resources as they welcome former prop Rodney Ah You on his first visit back to the Sportsground since his departure.

There was some good news with scrumhalf Kieran Marmion and backrow player Eoin McKeon, who were replaced in the 28-15 win over the Scots, only suffering “bumps and bruises”, according to backs coach Conor McPhillips.