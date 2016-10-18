Leinster delay Johnny Sexton fitness call until Friday

A final call on Johnny Sexton’s availability for Leinster’s European Champions Cup match away to Montpellier will be left until Friday, while Rhys Ruddock has been ruled out of the game with a torn calf and Tadhg Furlong is unlikely to play after being forced in the first half of last Saturday’s win over Castres with a strained hamstring.

Sexton was ruled out of the Castres game after feeling a tightness in his hamstring in training last week, described afterwards by Leo Cullen as “low grade one”, but although he was running again on Saturday morning the Irish and Lions’ out-half must be considered a doubt, not least with a daunting November test window looming.

Ruddock suffered a torn calf in the second-half against Castres and will be re-assessed next week ahead of Leinster’s home game against Connacht. Furlong’s well-being will be assessed over the coming few days but while the injury is not as bad as initially feared, he is unlikely to be involved this weekend.

Against all of that, Sean O’Brien and Jack Conan came through a British & Irish Cup game against Richmond last Saturday without any issues and are available for selection. Mike McCarthy has also recovered from his foot injury and is available for selection.

Richardt Strauss will step up his rehabilitation programme this week after recovering from his knee injury and will be assessed later in the week, as will Davie Kearney after he went over on his left ankle in the win away to the Cardiff Blues three weeks ago. Strauss is more likely to feature in B&I Cup game against Nottingham on Saturday at Donnybrook.