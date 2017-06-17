Late Lions call-ups: Gatland adds quartet of Welsh players

As expected, and as long since indicated by Warren Gatland, a quartet of Welsh players who played against Tonga in Eden Park last Friday have been added to the squad. In an attempt to protect the first test match-day squad from Tuesday’s meeting with the Chiefs, it is anticipated that there will be further additions, most probably from the Scottish squad who are currently in Australia.

Against that, another Welshman, backrower Ross Moriarty, has been forced to withdraw from the remainder of the tour due to “a nerve injury” which he suffered in the opening match against the Provincial Barbarians in Whangarei.

The Welsh quartet are Dragons lock Cory Hill, the Cardiff hooker Kristian Dacey, Scarlets scrumhalf Gareth Davies and Exeter prop Tomas Francis, who have joined the squad in time to attend the Maori All Blacks v Lions game in Rotorua.

Gatland said: “We have said all along that we need to give ourselves the best chance of winning the Test series and that could potentially involve calling up players. Bringing in these players from an identical time zone, who can hit the ground running and step straight in rather than having to adjust following long-haul travel will help us manage players before the 1st Test, give us quality training numbers to prepare properly as well as offering us options for selection for the Chiefs match.”

“These are players currently on international duty who we are looking forward to welcoming into the Tour party as we did with several players in 2013. I spoke to all the Home Union coaches prior to departure and explained our thinking and they were all supportive.”

A statement on behalf of the Lions said: “There will be a further announcement regarding call-ups following the conclusion of other Home Union Tests this weekend.”

Regarding the unfortunate Moriarty, Gatland stated: “We are really disappointed for Ross. He has had a hugely impressive season, capped off with selection for the British & Irish Lions and his performance in the first match justified that selection. It is disappointing to see injury cut his Tour short but we wish him all the best with his recovery.”

Moriarty said: “It has been my dream since I was able to understand what rugby was, to play for the British & Irish Lions. Rugby is a huge part of mine and my family’s life and I’m hugely honoured to have been able to pull on the famous jersey and be part of this group and this tour.”

“I feel becoming a Lion was reward for all the people who have helped me get to this stage in my career and I have really enjoyed the experience. I wish all the boys the best and I’ll be supporting them on fully from back home.”