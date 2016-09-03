Kurt McQuilkin thanks rugby community for their generosity

Departing Leinster defence coach Kurt McQuilkin has passed on his gratitude to the Irish rugby community after over €8,000 was raised through the Leinster Rugby Shave or Dye campaign.

The former Ireland international is returning home to New Zealand, where both his father and sister are ill. Leinster sports scientist Peter Tierney was behind the fundraising idea, with players sporting a range of tight haircuts or blonde highlights during their opening night win over Benetton Treviso at the RDS on Friday night.

McQuilkin made a statement through Leinster to thank everyone for their generosity.

“This was not an easy decision by any means because you do become very close to a team and to this team in particular and to this group of players and coaches. The last week or so and the support they have shown both me and my family I suppose reinforces that feeling that I have for Leinster Rugby. This is a special place with special people.

“But I am needed at home. And that is where I must go to be with my family and with my dad and sister in particular who are ill as they go through a tough time and to support them up close rather than from afar.

“I would though like to thank from the bottom of my heart all those that have supported the fundraising efforts.

“The gesture took me by surprise and it is very humbling to see the outpouring of emotion from players, back room staff and Leinster supporters and indeed from the wider rugby family. It has raised my own spirits and indeed the spirits of my family back home to know that we are in people’s thoughts.

“Best of luck for the season ahead and thank you for a wonderful 14 months back at the club and until we meet again, cheers.”

Just short of €7,000 has been raised from the GoGetFunding page set up to support the McQuilkin family.

In addition a limited edition Shane Monahan Designs painting of Paul O’Connell, signed by the former Munster and Ireland captain has raised an additional €1,000 for the McQuilkin family.