Keith Earls impresses again as Ireland ease by Japan

Ireland 50 Japan 22

Devin Toner threw a dummy and the Pacific Ocean opened in front of the towering lock who already had the Japanese public transfixed.

When Toner threatens to run the length of a field we know we are not witnessing a genuine test match.

The weirdest moment of all was the crowds massive overreaction to winger Kenri Fukuoka’s 77th minute try.

That made it 50-15. When Yutaka Nagare streaked clear it seemed like victory was assured.

This really is a developmental tour. A valuable one at that. All the while Keith Earls, a Lions tourist in 2009 who turns 30 in October, has been in sensational form. He destroyed the Americans last Saturday and was even better this morning.

Not a hint of jet lag in the Munster winger’s legs.

It’s disgraceful to consider that geography is denying a player of his natural ability, in such untouchable form, the chance to carve his name into history as a two-time Lion.

Warren Gatland has some explaining to do after the Maori game.

Anyway, to this non-contest. No fault of Joe Schmidt’s young, efficient and ruthless Ireland but all four tries in the first half were down to a porous Japanese defence.

Worst than the Americans. Seriously.

Paddy Jackson was composed and accurate in equal measure, landing a penalty on six minutes before converting Earls, both Dan Leavy touch downs and Jack Conan’s stroll over on the half hour.

Earls had a hand in releasing the Leinster backrowers, slicing through the Japanese midfield like a hand through water.

The scoring avalanche began after his break on 23 minutes led to a ravenous Cian Healy keeping up the forward momentum. Japan tighthead Heiichiro Ito put Healy to ground but didn’t even pretend to release before latching onto the ball.

When Ito returned from the sin-bin the scoreboard had changed from

10-3 to 31-3. Leavy pounded over twice and continued his devastating end of season form over opposition ball.

“We can’t win big games of rugby with 14 men,” said Japan coach Jamie Joseph at half-time. “What’s important to us is that we finish the game with pride. We have to show the Japanese public that we are here to play rugby.”

In fairness, they did that.

But not before Ireland hit the half century. Conan, again, trotted under the posts six minutes into the second stanza after Healy hacked on following more sloppy Japanese passing in midfield put ball to grass. Jackson made it six kicks from six for a 38-3 lead.

Next, it was the officials turn to show their worth. Marius van der Westhuizen proved last January’s sliding up over the shoulder tackle rule was being enforced again. Andrew Conway saved a certain try but got 10 minutes for his efforts. Uwe Helu fell over the Ireland line a minute or so later but the TMO and van der Westhuizen spotted the clear obstruction of Rhys Ruddock. No try.

The line was breached on the hour when fullback Ryuji Noguchi stepped and dived with Earls on his back.

Schmidt emptied the bench with Rory O’Loughlin and Kieran Treadwell bringing the new cap tally on tour to seven. Ruddock returned after what appeared to be a head injury assessment. The injury list is mounting; Finlay Bealham, Luke McGrath and Healy looked in some discomfort when forced ashore.

They reserves were needed. The sun did not blaze like the previous afternoon but humidity was taking its toll. The Japanese, sensing as much, upped the tempo.

Ireland’s early-twenty-something brigade accepted the challenge with a Garry Ringrose finish after Dave Kilcoyne’s rumble and offload made the initial yardage.

Another Earls try ended the parade. Conway and Kilcoyne, again, were the hard runners who exposed more inept defending.

Ireland finished the game with 14 men as McGrath walked away icing his head.

Last week in Harrison, Ireland’s try count was 11-3, it was 7-3 here.

Some scoring.

No real test match though. Jamie Joseph and Tony Brown have what currently looks an impossible task ahead of World Cup 2019.

Now, about those Lions call ups . . .

Scoring sequence - 6 mins: P Jackson pen, 3-0; 10 mins: K Earls try, 8-0; P Jackson, 10-0; 14 mins: Yu Tamura pen, 10-3; 24 mins: D Leavy try, 15-3; P Jackson con, 17-3; 29 mins: D Leavy try, 22-3; P Jackson con, 24-3; 30 mins: J Conan try, 29-3; P Jackson con, 31-3. Half-time.

45 mins: J Conan try, 36-3; P Jackson con, 38-3; 59 mins: R Noguchi try, 38-8; R Matsuda con, 38-10; 66 mins: G Ringrose try, 43-10; R Scannell con, 45-10; 70 mins: K Earls try, 50-10; 76 mins: K Fukuoka try, 50-15; 78 mins: Y Nagare try, 50-20; R Matsude con, 50-22.

Ireland: Simon Zebo; Andrew Conway, Garry Ringrose, Rory Scannell, Keith Earls; Paddy Jackson, Luke McGrath; Cian Healy, Niall Scannell, John Ryan; Quinn Roux, Devin Toner; Rhys Ruddock (capt), Dan Leavy, Jack Conan. Replacements: T O’Halloran for S Zebo (half-time), J Tracy for N Scannell (55 mins), J O’Donoghue for D Leavy (56-58 mins, blood), D Kilcoyne for C Healy (58 mins), F Bealham for J Ryan, K Treadwell for D Toner, R O’Loughlin for P Jackson (all 61 mins), J O’Donoghue for R Ruddock (63-71 mins, HIA), K Marmion for G Ringrose (67 mins), J O’Donoghue for J Conan (75 mins), J Ryan for F Bealham (78 mins), L McGrath off (78 mins).

Japan: Ryuji Noguchi; Kotaro Matsushima, William Tupou, Derek Carpenter, Kenki Fukuoka; Yu Tamura, Fumiaki Tanaka; Keita Inagaki, Shota Horie, Heiichiro Ito; Kotaro Yatabe, Uwe Helu; Michael Leitch (capt), Yoshitaka Tokanuga, Amanaki Mafi. Replacements: S Ishihara for K Inagaki, H Tui for A Mafi (both half-time), Y Niwai for S Horie, S Matsuhashi for U Helu, Y Nagare for F Tanaka (all 53 mins), R Matsuda for Y Tamura (58 mins), R Yamanaka for D Carpenter (66 mins).

Referee: Marius van der Westhuizen (South Africa).