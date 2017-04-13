Johnny Sexton rejects claims he ‘milks’ late hits to win penalties
Ireland outhalf is in favour of global rugby calendar but not at expense of players
Leinster’s Johnny Sexton during the Champions Cup quarter-final against Wasps at the Aviva Stadium. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho
In a debate as broad reaching as player welfare, Johnny Sexton seems an apt choice. It is not always a position the Ireland and Leinster outhalf finds comfortable. His ‘get on with it’ drive can sometimes be frustrated by endless questions about health matters imagined or real. Today it is his shoulder, which, he says, is “good thanks”.