Johnny Sexton rejects claims he ‘milks’ late hits to win penalties

Ireland outhalf is in favour of global rugby calendar but not at expense of players

Johnny Watterson

Leinster’s Johnny Sexton during the Champions Cup quarter-final against Wasps at the Aviva Stadium. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

In a debate as broad reaching as player welfare, Johnny Sexton seems an apt choice. It is not always a position the Ireland and Leinster outhalf finds comfortable. His ‘get on with it’ drive can sometimes be frustrated by endless questions about health matters imagined or real. Today it is his shoulder, which, he says, is “good thanks”.

