Johnny Sexton benefiting from a ‘bit of a cuddle’

With Owen Farrell not only ruled out of the Lions game against the New Zealand Maori, but also a major doubt for the first Test with a grade one tear to his quadricep, attention now focuses even more sharply on Johnny Sexton.

Sexton pitched up with the Lions at something of a low ebb following Leinster’s Pro12 semi-final defeat to the Scarlets. There followed an undistinguished first outing against the Provincial Barbarians, but he has since been obliged to play more than half the Blues game as a replacement for the concussed Dan Biggar.

With the Welshman still sidelined last Saturday, Sexton was on the bench again, and this time another concussion, to Jonathan Davies, meant the Irish outhalf was working in tandem with Farrell before the half-hour mark.

This was Sexton’s best performance on tour, physically putting himself on the line as he does, seamlessly interlinking with Farrell, and mixing his smooth passing game with some strong running and one lovely break. It’s doubtful Sexton has been obliged to play three games in eight days since his Racing 92 days, but the net effect has been, as Warren Gatland has said, for the outhalf to rediscover his mojo.

His Leinster, Ireland and Lions teammate Sean O’Brien concurred. “Yeah, he was really sharp and it was probably a difficult game to come into as well off the bench, but he was up to speed straight away. He did look sharp and he was crisp again, and bossing us around like Johnny does. You know he’s on it when he’s giving out to you a lot.”

While Sexton had arrived at a low ebb, O’Brien said with a smile: “You give Johnny a bit of a cuddle some times and he perks back up, and gets head back in the game. He’s a competitor, and someone who doesn’t like losing, and that can be tough. As someone said he probably puts pressure on himself at times, but I wouldn’t have him any other way. I’d rather him barking and yapping at us, than not saying a word.”

So news of Farrell’s injury will not materially affect Sexton against the Maori All Blacks, according to O’Brien.

“You’ll get the normal Johnny. Johnny is one of these guys who’s a perfectionist and that’s the way he’ll want it at the weekend and he knows that everything doesn’t go to plan, but he tries to get it there. He will prepare like he normally does for a game and he is excited about what’s ahead.

“It doesn’t matter to him whether Owen is fit or not fit. Johnny is looking after himself first and foremost and getting his stuff sorted, getting his role within the environment right and that’ll help everyone else.”

As for O’Brien himself, he looked almost surprisingly strong and fit last Saturday considering it was his first game since early April. Opportunity knocks for all the players chosen to start against the New Zealand Maori, and not least O’Brien. One more strong performance should cement his place in the test XV next weekend.

“I’m feeling very fit, very strong, I’ve been looking after myself very well. Obviously we had that game against the Crusaders and I was pleased with my contribution to that. So again this weekend I should up another level and be that bit more match fit.”

Not that he and his teammates are looking upon their selection as a signal that this is a dry run for this team.

“We’re not looking at it as the Test team but we’re looking at it as another opportunity for us all to put up our hands for that Test.

“They call this the fourth Test as such, we’re coming up against an incredibly good side with an incredible amount of talent in it and yeah, it is a week out from a Test match so things are building and things are bubbling under the surface.

“I suppose for individuals and the entire squad we know now that we’re not far away from it, the excitement is building and people know they have to put in performances.”

There was no update today regarding the extent or cause of Farrell’s injury when assistant coach Steve Borthwick addressed the media.

“He didn’t train today. He’s had a grade one muscle strain. The medical team take great care of him. Hopefully he’ll be back on the field asap.

“When exactly it happened, I can’t tell you. It was felt yesterday, and dealt with immediately. He was into recovery protocols straight away.”

Nor did Borthwick go along with the estimated seven to ten days recovery time, which would rule Farrell out of the first test.

“I certainly don’t go by that. I listen to our medical team who are far more qualified than I am. He’ll be back as quickly as he’s fit and able.”