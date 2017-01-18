John Muldoon puts pen to paper on new Connacht deal

John Muldoon has signed a contract to bring his time with Connacht through a 15th season.

The 34-year-old Galway man has re-signed with his native province for the 2017-18 campaign after the most successful year to date for both himself and Connacht.

Muldoon is in his sixth season as Connacht captain and famously led the side to the Pro12 title last May, re-inventing what he brings to the team along the way.

“It’s hard to believe next season will be my 15th with Connacht. In one way the time has flown by but we have also changed immeasurably as a club in the time since I started out. I am proud of everything we have achieved, highlighted by the PRO12 win last season, but I believe there is a lot more to come from us as a club,” Muldoon said.

“I have always said that I would like to continue playing if I had the physical fitness and mental hunger to do so. I am loving my rugby and continuously learning and it was an easy decision in the end to sign on again. It remains a huge honour playing for and leading my home province and I am really excited about the future of Connacht Rugby.”

Meanwhile, Pat Lam’s injury crisis could ease this weekend for his side’s huge Champions Cup clash Toulouse.

Ronan Loughney, Quinn Roux, Ultan Dillane, Jack Heenan, Nepia Fox Matamua, Eoghan Masterson and Jack Carty will all return to training this week.

Both Shane O’Leary (concussion) and Peter Robb (concussion) have successfully completed the return-to-play protocols and will also train.