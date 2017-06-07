Joey Carbery set to start in 10 jersey against US Eagles

Joey Carbery will start at outhalf against the US Eagles on Saturday as Paddy Jackson only links up with the Ireland squad when they move to Japan next week.

Jackson did not travel to the New Jersey due to personal reasons, which also ruled him out of the historic victory over New Zealand in Chicago last November when Carbery won his first cap off the bench for the injured Johnny Sexton.

Munster centre Rory Scannell and Ulster-bound scrumhalf John Cooney are the only possible cover at outhalf for the test match at the Red Bull Arena (live on eir Sport, kick-off 10pm).

Carbery will be expected to kick the goals despite his rare exposure to this crucial task with Leinster this season, when the 21 year old mainly played fullback. He has been mentored by Ronan O’Gara and Richie Murphy, last week in Carton House, and since arriving America on Monday.

Jackson will probably feature in both Japan test matches.

In the meantime, Scannell is vying with Luke Marshall to start in midfield alongside Carbery and Garry Ringrose, but the uncapped Cork man’s need to provide cover at 10 may see him benched.

“It is a win at all costs,” said Ringrose. “It’s always the case when you put on the green jersey, you always want to put on the best performance possibly individually and collectively put the best performance forward and hopefully win. That will be our primary focus, do everything we can preparation wise to ensure that.”

Ringrose has cemented his role in the Irish set up this season, but seven months ago he was an unused replacement for the 40-29 defeat of the All Blacks.

“It is a bit of a roller-coaster,” he continued. “I was involved in all of the Six Nations games which was a big learning experience for me. And then getting a bit of disappointment with Leinster with the way we finished the year. A lot of rugby has been played since November.”

And a lot of rugby may follow this month as it is widely accepted that Ringrose is on the reserve list for a Lions call-up should a centre pull up injured.

“It’s the least of my worries, I feel so lucky to go and represent Ireland for the next three weeks against USA and Japan. This time last year I missed out on a summer tour. I appreciate the fact that I am pretty luck, from where I have come from last year, to come and play on the summer tour.

“It wouldn’t be too much of a concern. Hopefully we get the matches up on the projector and support the lads that are there.”

Four years ago, when Ireland beat the US 15-12 in Houston, Ringrose had other pressing issues.

“I was probably sitting my Leaving Cert. I probably wouldn’t have watching much rugby, my head was stuck in the books. A bit of a change since four years ago.”

*Joe Schmidt will name his Ireland team on Thursday at 6pm, Irish time.