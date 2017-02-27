Joey Carbery among seven given Leinster pro contracts

Group from the Leinster Academy have all been awarded for impressive performances

Leinster’s Joey Carbery with Damien Hoyland of Edinburgh during their Pro12 clash. Photo: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Leinster and the IRFU have awarded senior contracts to seven members of the Blues’ academy, including Joey Carbery.

Ross Byrne, Nick McCarthy, Rory O’Loughlin, Andrew Porter, James Ryan and Peadar Timmins are the other six.

Between them, they have played 55 times for Leinster in the Champions Cup and Guinness Pro12 this season, contributing 15 tries and 142 points.

Reflecting on the news this morning, Leinster head coach Leo Cullen said:

“We invest a huge amount of time and resources into our Academy system in Leinster and we very much see these players and this model as the future of this club.

“I am excited by the challenge that lies ahead of them as they look to kick on in their careers.

“They have been performing well over the last few seasons with their clubs in the AIL or with Leinster ‘A’ in the British & Irish Cup but we have also seen them perform on a daily basis in training and at the very highest level with Leinster and Ireland.”

