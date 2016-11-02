It’s Warren Gatland’s turn to be mocked as clown by New Zealand media

Last month Australia coach Michael Cheika was depicted as a clown by NZ newspaper

The New Zealand Herald have mocked up Warren Gatland as a clown, following the remarks made by the British & Irish Lions coach on Tuesday regarding the behaviour of “embarrassing” All Blacks supporters.

Gatland, a New Zealander, made the comment in relation to a section of supporters booing Australia’s Quade Cooper during the All Blacks’ victory in the Bledisloe Cup at Eden Park last month.

“As a Kiwi, I was embarrassed,” said the 53-year-old. “There was still a large portion of the crowd booing [AUSTRALIA’S]Quade Cooper. Get over it.”

It is not the first time the Herald have poked fun at an opposition coach by publishing a caricature, after depicting the Australia coach Michael Cheika as a clownon the front page of their sports section in October.

The Wallabies captain, Stephen Moore, said at the time that he thought the cartoon was “disrespectful”.

Gatland, who played 17 non-international matches for New Zealand without appearing in a Test, said: “You can be proud but you’ve still got to show humility and respect,” he said. “In the past New Zealanders have prided ourselves on that and been humble about the success of the rugby team.”

