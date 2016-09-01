IRFU defends stance on Ruan Pienaar’s planned departure

The mini war of words between Ulster and the IRFU over the departure of Ruan Pienaar at the end of the season is symptomatic of the conflict of interests between the Union and the provinces. It was ever thus.

For Pienaar, read Nathan Hines at Leinster, Paul Warwick at Munster and others.

Ulster yesterday morning revealed that not only was Pienaar leaving at the end of the season, but that it was very much an IRFU decision which went against the wishes of both the province and the player himself.

If nothing else, given the huge impact Pienaar has had over the last six seasons in Belfast and, hence, his popularity amongst the province’s fans, Ulster would have wanted to ensure the supporters of this much.

Happily ensconced

Pienaar and his young family were happily ensconced in Belfast, and in the Ulster statement issued before 9am, Pienaar said: “I am not moving on for a new adventure or for financial reasons. I wanted to stay and I know that Ulster Rugby did everything it could to keep me in Belfast. Ulster is special to me and my family now, and I would like to thank my wife, Monique, for coming here to support me and for helping to make it home for us.”

The 32-year-old Pienaar will most likely be obliged to move on to a club in the Top 14, where he has rejected overtures in the past, but also strongly intimated that he may return in a coaching capacity. “The club has given me a lot and I’d like to be in a position to give something back in the future if possible.”

In lauding Pienaar’s contribution, Ulster CEO Shane Logan said “the door is open for a return in the future”.

The IRFU have always been a tad prickly over any perceived criticism and although Ulster were mere sticking to the facts, the Union were perhaps mindful of how their decision will go down with Ulster’s supporters, when issuing a statement at lunchtime.

ADVERTISEMENT

IRFU performance director, David Nucifora, acknowledged Pienaar’s contribution to Ulster while reaffirming that they informed Ulster during the 2015/16 season that it would not sanction a further extension of his contract.

“It is vital for both Ulster and Irish rugby that the province develop indigenous talent in this position and an extension of Ruan’s contract would further prevent Irish-qualified Ulster players from maximising their developmental potential and becoming stars for both Ulster and Ireland,” said Nucifora.

In addition to Pienaar, Ulster have five other NIQs (non-Irish qualified players) in Wiehahn Herbst, Charles Piutau, Marcell Coetzee, Franco Van Der Merwe and Louis Ludik.

Furthermore, yesterday’s tête-à-tête happened on the very same day that Ulster were announcing the short-term signing of 28-year-old, 23-times capped Georgian prop, Anton Peikrishvili, whose contract until December 19th was approved by the Union in light of Les Kiss having three injured tight-heads at the moment.

Nonetheless, it does seem a little curious that in addition to Ludik, Ulster were permitted to sign Piutau – brilliant player though he is – given their raft of Irish international outside backs. Granted, Piutau will be available through lengthy Test windows when Jared Payne, Andrew Trimble, Tommy Bowe and Craig Gilroy might be on Irish duty.

But Piutau will quite likely be keeping one of them out of the Ulster backline in big games.

A void

Pienaar’s enforced departure will also leave a void.

In addition to Paul Marshall, now 31, Ulster’s only other scrum-halves are the inexperienced 23-year-olds Dave Shanahan and Angus Lloyd (signed this summer from Trinity).

It also seems wrong that Pienaar, having played 118 games during a time when he was also constantly available to South Africa and rejected Top 14 offers, should not be rewarded with a new contract after such unstinting service and loyalty to the province. His influence within the organisation, and on players such as Paddy Jackson, must also have been enormous, as it could have been on their young scrum-halves.

Nucifora is employed to ensure a long-term player succession across all positions, and looking down the track, as of now there is a dearth or prospective Test scrum-halves especially as back-up to Conor Murray and Kieran Marmion in light of Eoin Reddan’s retirement.

To have NIQs filling two of the four starting number 9s with the province on a regular basis would not help in that regard, and unlike Pienaar, James Gibson-Park could potentially qualify for Ireland in three years’ time. So it was that Leinster were permitted to sign the latter from the Hurricanes.

Nor would Nucifora be doing his job properly if every decision he made met with the approval of all the provinces.

In the heel of the hunt though, you can’t help but feel that Ulster are paying for the IRFU’s decision to allow Leinster to sign Gibson-Park.