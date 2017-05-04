IRFU confirm South Africa, Fiji and Argentina dates and prices

Ireland will take on the South Africa, Fiji and Argentina at the Aviva Stadium in November as the dates, kick-off times and prices for the 2017 Guinness Series were confirmed by the IRFU on Friday.

Ireland last played the Springboks in June 2016 when a first first Test victory on South African soil was secured in Cape Town. South Africa’s last visit to Dublin was in November 2014 with Ireland convincing 29-15 winners. The two meet again in the opening fixture of the series, kicking off at 2.30pm on Sunday 12th November.

Fiji will make their first appearance at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday 18th November with a 5.30pm kick-off scheduled. Ireland have won the three previous Test fixtures between the two sides, the last of which took place in the RDS in 2009 with Ireland running out 41-6 winners.

The final game of the series sees Argentina return to Ireland for the first time since 2012 when Ireland won 46-24.

Since then there has been a number of tough battles between the two sides with Ireland emerging on top during the 2014 summer tour with two victories, and the Pumas claiming the honours at Rugby World Cup 2015 with victory in the tournament quarter-final. The Argentina game kicks-off at 5.30pm on Saturday 25th November.

The IRFU say that “rugby club members should contact their clubs for details of their ticket allocations, while Irish rugby supporters club members will be able to avail of an exclusive pre-sale on Ticketmaster.ie. Details of the pre-sale and general sale on Ticketmaster will be announced in the coming weeks.”

Ticket Prices:

vs South Africa - Sunday 12th November, 2.30pm

Category 1 Stand €80.00

Category 2 Stand €70.00

Category 3 Stand €55.00

Category 4 Stand €35.00

Premium Level €100.00

Restricted View Premium & Cat 1 €40.00

Restricted View Cat 2 €35.00

Restricted View - Cat 3 €27.50

Restricted View - Cat 4 €17.5

Schoolboy/girl €10.00

vs Fiji - Saturday 18th November, 5.30pm

Category 1 Stand €35.00

Category 2 Stand €25.00

Category 3 Stand €15.00

Category 4 Stand €15.00

Premium Level €50.00

Restricted View Premium & Cat 1 €17.50

Restricted View Cat 2 €12.50

Restricted View - Cat 3 €7.50

Restricted View - Cat 4 €7.50

Schoolboy/girl €5.00

vs Argentina - Saturday 25th November, 5.30pm

Category 1 Stand €70.00

Category 2 Stand €60.00

Category 3 Stand €45.00

Category 4 Stand €25.00

Premium Level €90.00

Restricted View Premium & Cat 1 €35.00

Restricted View Cat 2 €30.00

Restricted View - Cat 3 €22.50

Restricted View - Cat 4 €12.50

Schoolboy/girl €10.00