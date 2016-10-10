IRFU confirm New Zealand and Australia games are sold out

The IRFU has confirmed that both the New Zealand and Australia Test matches in the November Guinness Series are now sold out.

New Zealand last played Ireland in November 2013 in a sell-out which ended in last minute heartbreak for the Ireland team and the last time the Australians visited the Aviva Stadium in November 2014 it was another 51,000 sell-out.

Ireland face the All Blacks on November 19th at the Aviva - a week before Michael Cheika’s Australia come to town and a week after the opening test against Canada.

Tickets remain available for that Canada encounter on Saturday 12th November. Ireland played Canada in the opening fixture of Pool D at Rugby World Cup 2015 while Canada last visited these shores in November 2008 when they took on Ireland at Thomond Park. This will be Canada’s first Test match at the Aviva Stadium.

Padraig Power, IRFU Director of Commercial & Marketing, said: “It is fantastic to have two sold out Guinness Series fixtures and very strong ticket sales for the Canada game. The last remaining tickets for the Guinness Series are priced at very attractive rates and the adult and child package caters for supporters of all ages and budgets.”

2016 Guinness Series Fixtures:

Saturday 12th November, 2016

Ireland v Canada

Aviva Stadium, 7.15pm

Saturday 19th November, 2016

Ireland v New Zealand

Aviva Stadium, 5.30pm

Saturday 26th November, 2016

Ireland v Australia

Aviva Stadium, 5.30pm

*Adult tickets for the Canada game are available from €15.00 while Child tickets are still available from €5 when purchased with a Category 2 Adult ticket (€25.00)