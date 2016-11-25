Ireland v Australia: Player-by-player in-depth guide

IRELAND

15 Rob Kearney Age: 30 Height: 6’1” Weight: 90kg (14st 2lbs) Caps: 71 Points: 67 Aerially excellent, he is going to be tested more severely in that respect in this match. He’d prefer a little more ball going forward.

14 Andrew Trimble Age: 32 Height: 6’2” Weight: 98kg (15st 6lbs) Caps: 68 Points: 85 He’s made some excellent reads in the two games against the All Blacks from a defensive perspective and saved a certain try too.

13 Jared Payne Age: 31 Height: 6’ Weight: 98kg (15st 6lbs) Caps: 18 Points: 20 The elder statesman in the midfield relationship and he’ll have to continue to encourage and nurture while also looking to get more ball going forward.

12 Garry Ringrose Age: 21 Height: 6’1” Weight: 92kg (14st 6lbs) Caps: 2 Points: 0 His capacity to learn quickly was very evident in his first two caps and while he’s out of position, he possesses excellent technique, vision and footwork.

11 Keith Earls Age: 29 Height: 5’10” Weight: 90kg (14st 2lbs) Caps: 53 Points: 90 He has been more aggressive in the tackle and contact this season. He returns to the team and will bring pace and footwork.

10 Paddy Jackson Age: 24 Height: 5’11” Weight: 88kg (13st 12lbs) Caps: 18 Points: 124 This is an opportunity for him to prove again that he can run the backline much like he did in South Africa. He’ll want to be sharp and authoritative.

9 Conor Murray Age: 27 Height: 6’2” Weight: 94kg (14st 11lbs) Caps: 52 Points: 45 The last performance was something of an aberration given his superlative form of late, especially Chicago. The expectation is that the normal impeccable service will be resumed.

1 Jack McGrath Age: 27 Height: 6’ Weight: 120kg (18st 12lbs) Caps: 35 Points: 10 He got through the usual workload against the All Blacks but the scrum was a little messy at times and it is an area that Ireland will have targeted this weekend.

2 Rory Best Age: 34 Height: 5’11” Weight: 105kg (16st 7lbs) Caps: 99 Points: 40 A superb achievement for the Ireland captain and now centurion, the first Ulster man to do so. It would be nice to mark the occasion with a win for a very popular player.

3 Tadhg Furlong Age: 23 Height: 6’ Weight: 119kg (18st 10lbs) Caps: 10 Points: 0 Tremendous performance last week including one particular carry that saw him bully three tacklers in succession. The important thing for all is to back it up.

4 Devin Toner Age: 30 Height: 6’11” Weight: 120kg (18st 12lbs) Caps: 41 Points: 10 Another player who excelled last week, taking responsibility for winning the vast majority of Ireland’s ball against a competitive New Zealand lineout.

5 Iain Henderson Age: 24 Height: 6’5” Weight: 112 (17st 8lbs) Caps: 27 Points: 10 He’s called into the starting team and there’ll be great expectations that he can play to the traditionally high levels that he’s managed to date in his Test career.

6 CJ Stander Age: 26 Height: 6’2” Weight: 114kg (17st 13lbs) Caps: 9 Points: 15 A tough nut in every respect, he’ll give Ireland that ability to get over the gain-line but will need to work hard to help secure the breakdown too.

7 Seán O’Brien Age: 29 Height: 6’2” Weight: 108kg (17st) Caps: 44 Points: 30 A brilliant display last week and the great thing is his assertion that there’s plenty of scope for improvement. Up against a couple of “groundhogs”.

8 Jamie Heaslip Age: 32 Height: 6’4” Weight: 109kg (17st 2lbs) Caps: 90 Points: 65 Even by his standards, the consistent excellence of last weekend’s tour de force against the All Blacks was undoubtably right up with the very best, of any player, in any era.

AUSTRALIA

15 Israel Folau Age: 27 Height: 6’4” Weight: 103kg (16st 3lbs) Caps: 50 Points: 100 There is no one better in the air in the world game and if he gets a little time and pace on the ball in attack he is so difficult to shut down.

14 Dane Haylett Petty Age: 27 Height: 6’3” Weight: 95kg (14st 13lbs) Caps: 12 Points: 15 He’s been consistently excellent in his performances since being called into the Wallaby squad under Michael Cheika. He works hard and is strong and effective.

13 Tevita Kuridrani Age: 25 Height: 6’3” Weight: 102kg (16st 1lb) Caps: 43 Points: 65 The Fijian born colossus is physical powerful but has a little bit more about him in attack and a punishing tackler.

12 Reece Hodge Age: 22 Height: 6’3” Weight: 94kg (14st 11lbs) Caps: 8 Points: 16 The occasional fullback is another to excel since making the team and has adapted to the role of centre very capably.

11 Henry Speight Age: 28 Height: 6’1” Weight: 97kg (15st 4lbs) Caps: 9 Points: 5 The son of a Fijian politician, educated in New Zealand, he can play wing or centre and he became eligible for the Wallabies two years ago. Considered one of his country’s best wings for a couple of seasons.

10 Bernard Foley Age: 27 Height: 6’ Weight: 89kg (14st) Caps: 40 Points: 397 He has lost a little of the metronomic kicking accuracy he displayed in last year’s World Cup and has vacillated between outhalf and centre. He’s a key player.

9 Will Genia Age: 28 Height: 6’ Weight: 82kg (12st 13lbs) Caps: 74 Points: 50 Strong, quick, nimble, he sets the tempo for the Australian team going forward, varying play nicely between backs and forwards.

1 Scott Sio Age: 25 Height: 6’ 2” Weight: 116kg (18st 4lbs) Caps: 28 Points: 5 He came of age during the World Cup last year, standing tall during the demolition of England’s famed scrum but that aspect of the Wallaby game hasn’t been as secure of late.

2 Stephen Moore Age: 33 Height: 6’1” Weight: 112kg (17st 9lbs) Caps: 115 Points: 35 The son of Irish parents he is a respected leader on the pitch, a touch, no nonsense competitor to be found at the hub of the action.

3 Sekope Kepu Age: 30 Height: 6’2” Weight: 125kg (19st 10lbs) Caps: 75 Points: 10 He has worked hard on his scrum technique and Kepu to complement the quality that he brings in other apects of the game.

4 Rory Arnold Age: 26 Height: 6’10” Weight: 120kg (18st 13lbs) Caps: 8 Points: 5 A huge man who takes a fair bit of stopping and contributes appreciably in the tighter phases of the game too.

5 Rob Simmons Age: 27 Height: 6’7” Weight: 115kg (18st 2lbs) Caps: 69 Points: 10 One of the senior figures in the pack, he brings a quiet efficiency to everything he does.

6 Dean Mumm Age: 32 Height: 6’5” Weight: 109kg (17st 2lbs) Caps: 55 Points: 25 Perhaps a slightly surprising choice at flanker given that he plays most of his rugby as a secondrow. He will provide ballast and a lineout option.

7 Michael Hooper Age: 25 Height: 6’ Weight: 101kg (15st 13lbs) Caps: 63 Points: 65 One of the best openside flankers in the world he’s an absolute menace at the breakdown and Ireland will have to nullify that threat.

8 David Pocock Age: 28 Height: 6’ Weight: 103kg (16st 3lbs) Caps: 64 Points: 35 Shifts to the middle of the backrow from his usual position as flanker, he is incredibly strong at the breakdown and excels in the loose.