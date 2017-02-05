Ireland under-20 head coach names three future internationals

‘There’s guys there without a doubt who’ll be playing international rugby in a few years’

Gavin Cummiskey

Ireland Under 20 head coach Nigel Carolan. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Following a narrow 20-19 victory over Scotland at a sodden Broadwood stadium on Friday night, Ireland under-20s coach Nigel Carolan plucked three names from his dominant pack as future Ireland internationals:

Caelan Doris, the former Blackrock backrow, along with locks Oisin Dowling from St Michael’s, now with Lansdowne, and Fineen Wycherley from Cisterican Roscrea’s 2015 schools cup winning side and currently Young Munster.

“There’s guys there without a doubt who’ll be playing international rugby in a few years,” said Carolan. “I thought the two locks today were unbelievable. I thought Caelan Doris, an 18-year-old number eight, had an unbelievable game. He didn’t want to come off in the end but he had emptied the tank and I thought he was massive.”

Ireland’s captain Jack Kelly is currently the only injury concern for the Italy match in Prato this Friday.

