Ireland stick with winning team for trip to Wales

Joe Schmidt names his Irish team to play Wales at the Principality Stadium on Friday

Updated: 24 minutes ago

Garry Ringrose during an Irish training session at Carton House this week, he retains the number 13 jersey for Friday night’s trip to Cardiff. Photograph: Inpho

Joe Schmidt, as expected, has named the same starting XV which started the win over France a fortnight for Friday night’s Six Nations clash against Wales in Cardiff.

Garry Ringrose keeps his place alongside Robbie Henshaw in the centre with Jared Payne, back from injury, not making the matchday squad.

Indeed, the only change to the 23 that will take on Wales at the Principality Stadium will see Tommy Bowe come onto the replacements bench in place of the injured Andrew Trimble.

Wales have also opted for a settled selection, coach Rob Howley keeping faith with the side that lost to Scotland a fortnight ago. And England in the previous round.

Full story to follow

WALES: L Halfpenny (Toulon); G North (Northampton), J Davies (Scarlets), S WIlliams (Scarlets), L Williams (Scarlets); D Biggar (Ospreys), R Webb (Ospreys); R Evans (Scarlets), K Owens (Scarlets), T Francis (Exeter), J Ball (Scarlets), A W Jones (Ospreys, capt), S Warburton (Cardiff Blues), J Tipuric (Ospreys), R Moriarty (Gloucester).

Replacements: S Baldwin (Ospreys), N Smith (Ospreys), S Lee (Scarlets), L Charteris (Bath), T Faletau (Bath), G Davies (Scarlets), S Davies (Ospreys), J Roberts (Harlequins).

IRELAND (probable): R Kearney (Leinster); K Earls (Munster), G Ringrose (Leinster), R Henshaw (Leinster), S Zebo (Munster); J Sexton (Leinster), C Murray (Munster); J McGrath (Leinster), R Best (Ulster, capt), T Furlong (Leinster); D Ryan (Munster), D Toner (Leinster); CJ Stander (Munster), S O’Brien (Leinster), J Healsip (Leinster).

Replacements: N Scannell (Munster), C Healy (Leinster), J Ryan (Munster), I Henderson (Ulster), P O’Mahony (Munster), K Marmion (Connacht), P Jackson (Ulster), T Bowe (Ulster).

