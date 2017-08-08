Ireland name their team for Women’s Rugby World Cup opener

Hannah Tyrrell has been named at fullback for Ireland’s Women’s Rugby World Cup opener against Australia on Wednesday evening.

An Achilles injury ruled regular fullback, and the team’s key player Niamh Briggs out of the tournament, which kicks-off in the UCD Bowl at 7pm.

Head Coach Tom Tierney has named Lindsay Peat, Cliodhna Moloney and Ailis Egan in the frontrow.

The secondrow is comprised of Marie-Louise Reilly and Paula Fitzpatrick, and the backrow sees Ashleigh Baxter at six, Heather O’Brien at number eight and captain Claire Molloy at seven.

Larissa Muldoon partners outhalf Nora Stapleton at halfback, with Sene Naoupu and Jenny Murphy forming the centre partnership.

Alison Miller and Eimear Considine line out on the wings, with Hannah Tyrrell at fullback.

On the selection, Tierney said he expects an open game;

“The squad are very excited to get the tournament underway. They have had excellent preparation and things have really come together since arriving into UCD on Saturday afternoon and everyone has been extremely focused on their role and the challenge ahead.

“The Australians are a good team and we will have to be very good for the opening game. The players are all very clear on the challenges that the Wallaroos pose.

“However this is a home World Cup and we’re confident that the crowd will get behind us tomorrow evening which will be an added benefit for us and we’re all looking forward to getting the tournament underway.”

Ireland: Hannah Tyrrell; Eimear Considine, Jenny Murphy, Sene Naoupu, Alison Miller; Nora Stapleton, Larissa Muldoon; Lindsay Peat, Cliodhna Moloney, Ailis Egan; Paula Fitzpatrick, Marie-Louise Reilly; Ashleigh Baxter, Claire Molloy (Capt), Heather O’Brien.

Replacements: Leah Lyons, Ruth O’Reilly, Ciara O’Connor, Sophie Spence, Ciara Griffin, Nicole Cronin, Katie Fitzhenry, Mairead Coyne.

Ireland Women’s Rugby World Cup Fixtures - Pool C

Ireland v Australia - Wednesday 9th August, 7pm UCD Bowl

Ireland v Japan - Sunday 13th August, 5.15pm, UCD Bowl

France v Ireland - Thursday 17th August, 7.45pm, UCD Bowl