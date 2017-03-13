Ireland facing real prospect of losing World Cup top seed status

A win for England in Dublin, and a Wales win in Paris would be very bad news for Ireland

Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt knows that there is more than just pride on the line this weekend in Dublin. Photograph: Getty Images

Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt knows that there is more than just pride on the line this weekend in Dublin. Photograph: Getty Images

 

Ireland are facing the very real prospect of falling back to fifth in the World Rugby rankings if results go against them this weekend.

A fifth place finish would mean they will face New Zealand, England, Australia, or Wales if they were to overtake them into fourth spot, in the 2019 Rugby World Cup pool stages.

The draw for the next World Cup is to be made in May, with the final Six Nations outing against England on Saturday being Ireland’s last fixture before they face the USA in June. So this weekend is Joe Schmidt’s team’s last chance to secure, or lose that fourth place top seeding.

If England claim the Grand Slam with a final day win over Ireland in Dublin, and Wales beat France in Paris, then the Welsh will move into fourth.

Wales’ 22-9 victory over Ireland last Friday has put them virtually one rating point behind Ireland (1.02) in the World Rugby rankings.

France have plenty of motivation too however, a win will guarantee them their place in the top eight and a place in the second bands of seeds for the World Cup pools. Nudging Argentina back to ninth.

Scotland are currently in fifth, but a win over Italy will not be enough to move them above Ireland.

Conor O’Shea’s Italy have now lost 10 in a row in Rome and a further loss of rating points has seen them slip one place in the rankings to 15th with Samoa the beneficiaries.

England remain in second place on 91.02 points – 3.76 behind the All Blacks.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.