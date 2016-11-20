World Rankings: Argentina drop out of top eight as Ireland climb to fourth

Argentina, World Cup semi-finalists last year, may have to revert to their giant-killing days of the past when they play at the 2019 tournament in Japan after slipping out of the top eight in the world rankings.

Next weekend’s final November tour test against England at Twickenham looms like Everest after they followed up a 24-20 loss to Wales with a painful, last-gasp 19-16 defeat by Scotland on Saturday.

Only a perfect Pumas performance looks likely to stop Eddie Jones’s England juggernaut in its tracks after a 58-15 trouncing of Fiji extended their record to 11 successive wins since the Australian took charge. In May next year, the world rankings will determine the top eight seeds in the draw for the 2019 World Cup’s pool stage.

Argentina’s loss to the Scots put them out of the top eight and in danger of not being among the second group of four seeds. The November tests were the last opportunity for southern hemisphere countries to earn - or lose - ranking points and Argentina must now hope that European teams such as Scotland do not fare well in the Six Nations if they are to return to the top eight.

Argentina’s World Cup exploits include some notable victories, such as beating hosts France and Ireland in 2007 to win their pool.

Scotland were their pool-stage victims in 2011 en route to the quarter-finals, while in 2015 they dispatched Ireland to reach the semis. Yet despite five seasons in the southern hemisphere Rugby Championship, with one win over Australia and two against South Africa, the Pumas are still inconsistent and are often unable to close out big games.

“There is evidently a lack of experience in knowing how to close down matches,” said veteran centre Juan Martin Hernandez, who laid on Argentina’s try at Murrayfield on Saturday for Matias Orlando. “When you score points you must revalidate them and come out of your half (of the field) to put (opponents) under pressure,” he said after Scotland hit back with Sean Maitland’s try four minutes later.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite their defeat to New Zealand, Ireland will move ahead of South Africa when the rankings are confirmed on Monday with the Springboks shock 20-18 loss in Florence seeing them slip out of the top four. Scotland leapfrog both Argentina and France with Les Bleus 25-23 defeat to Australia dropping them to eighth.

France missed an injury-time drop goal as stand-in outhalf Bernard Foley inspired Australia to a two-point win to clinch their third consecutive victory ahead of their meeting with Ireland in Dublin on Saturday. Wales, 33-30 winners over Japan in Cardiff, remain in sixth place.

PROJECTED RANKINGS

1 New Zealand 94.78

2 England 89.84

3 Australia 88.14

4 Ireland 83.46

5 South Africa 82.57

6 Wales 81.77

7 Scotland 80.57

8 France 80.13

9 Argentina 79.91

10 Fiji 75.49