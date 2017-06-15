Welsh and Scottish players to make up Lions team v Chiefs

Warren Gatland will call up players from the two country’s squads touring in the vicinity

Gerry Thornley in Rotorua

British and Irish Lions warm up during training in Rotorua. Photo: Billy Stickland/Inpho

British and Irish Lions warm up during training in Rotorua. Photo: Billy Stickland/Inpho

 

Warren Gatland is set to radically overhaul the Lions team to play the Chiefs in Hamilton next Tuesday by calling up half a dozen players or more from the Welsh and Scottish squads which are touring in the vicinity. This is in keeping with his stated intention to ring-fence the chosen match-day 23 to face the All Blacks in the first test at Eden Park a week hence.

This is also the policy Gatland adopted for the last midweek game before the first test against the ACT Brumbies four years ago, when the retired Shane Williams was amongst those recalled.

Ideally the Lions head coach would like the starting XV and replacements to face the All Blacks to be completely rested from the Chiefs game in Hamilton next Tuesday. Given this would mean six of the nine frontrowers will be on duty against the Lions, so there will be a need to call up at least three frontrowers, along with at least one lock, one scrumhalf and an outhalf.

This sizeable influx of temporary additions are more likely to be called up from the Welsh squad, who are playing Tonga in the first leg of an international double-header in Auckland tonight, and Scotland, who are playing Australia tomorrow, than an Irish squad currently based in Japan.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.