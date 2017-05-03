Warren Gatland ‘pretty positive’ over Conor Murray return

Lions coach Warren Gatland believes scrumhalf Conor Murray’s prognosis remains “pretty positive” as the Munster player tries to shake off the shoulder injury he suffered in the Six Nations defeat to Wales in March.

Murray has not played since that game in Cardiff on March 10th but Gatland is hopeful that he will play for Munster before the end of the season.

“Conor Murray, the prognosis with him looks pretty positive in terms of hopefully getting back and getting a game for Munster as well, and that will be good for him over the next few weeks if he can get a game,” said Gatland.

The New Zealander also gave updates on two of his Welsh stars named in the 41-man squad for the tour to New Zealand.

Lions skipper Sam Warburton is sidelined because of a knee injury, but he could play for Cardiff Blues ahead of the Lions’ departure for Auckland on May 29th, while secondrow Alun Wyn Jones is out with a shoulder injury.

“He [Warburton] is good,” Gatland told Sky Sports News HQ.

“I spoke to Sam yesterday, and he feels that he could play now, and so he has made some really good progress and is really happy with how he has responded to treatment over the last few weeks. I expect him to play before he goes to New Zealand,” said Gatland.

“[Jones] is making good progress as well. [Lions assistant coach] Steve Borthwick went down and saw him last week, and he’s confident that he is going to be okay as well.”