Wales v Ireland - Player profiles of the Wales starting XV

We run the rule over the Welsh selection

John O'Sullivan

 

15 Leigh Halfpenny
Age: 28.
Height: 5’10”.
Weight: 87kg (13st 9lbs).
Caps: 69.
Points: 594.

At one point the best placekicker in the world but he’s shown signs of fallibility in that respect and turned down a shot at goal in the Scotland match. He’s under pressure to rediscover his best.

14 George North
Age: 24.
Height: 6’4”.
Weight: 109kg (17st 2lbs).
Caps: 67.
Points: 140.

He can be a little impetuous in defence as was seen the last day against Scotland but with the ball in hand is such a huge threat going forward; another looking for his best form.

13 Jonathan Davies
Age: 28.
Height: 6’1”.
Weight: 103kg (16st 3lbs).
Caps: 62.
Points: 65.

A hugely experienced Lions Test centre; he is strong and powerful and will be a real physical handful. He’s not quite the dominant player of his peak at the moment.

12 Scott Williams
Age: 26.
Height: 6’.
Weight: 100kg (15st 10lbs).
Caps: 44.
Points: 50.

Keeping Jamie Roberts out of the team having played in all three of the November Tests. He has finesse to go with power.

11 Liam Williams
Age: 25.
Height: 6’2”.
Weight: 87kg (13st 9lbs).
Caps: 41.
Points: 40.

As befits a player who plays his club rugby at fullback, he is good in the air and an excellent counter-attacker, so Ireland can’t afford to kick loosely.

10 Dan Biggar
Age: 27.
Height: 6’2”.
Weight: 93kg (14st 9lbs).
Caps: 54.
Points: 295.

Strong, combative on the gain-line with a fine kicking game, if Wales are to win then he will have a sizeable influence. He’s very good in the air off his own kicks.

9 Rhys Webb
Age: 28.
Height: 6’.
Weight: 92kg (14st 6lbs).
Caps: 26.
Points: 35.

His battle with Conor Murray could have ramifications that stretch into the summer. He is strong and very sharp around the fringes with a fine try scoring ratio.

1 Rob Evans
Age: 24.
Height: 6’1”.
Weight: 116kg (18st 4lbs).
Caps: 15.
Points: 5.

Back for the Six Nations after missing the November Tests with a wrist injury. He has played against Ireland three times with a record of one win, one draw, one defeat.

2 Ken Owens
Age: 30.
Height: 6’.
Weight: 108kg (17st).
Caps: 48.
Points: 15.

He has a blemish free record of 33-0 in terms of his lineout throws in the tournament to date something that Ireland will be looking to disrupt in every sense.

3 Tomas Francis
Age: 24.
Height: 6’1”.
Weight: 128kg (20st 4lbs).
Caps: 20.
Points: 0.

He made his Test debut against Ireland in a 2015 World Cup warm-up match and over the past year or so has taken over from Samson Lee as the first choice tighthead.

4 Jake Ball
Age: 25.
Height: 6’7”.
Weight: 119kg (18st 10lbs).
Caps: 24.
Points: 0.

Another to make his debut against Ireland (2014), injury has limited his availability since then. He is the Welsh lineout caller and has held off a challenge from a fit again Luke Charteris.

5 Alun Wyn Jones (capt)
Age: 31.
Height: 6’6”.
Weight: 118kg (18st 8lbs).
Caps: 108.
Points: 45.

A strong contender for the Lions captaincy his leadership credentials – after the penalty-gate issue the last day – will be examined thoroughly. An outstanding player; insinuating his way into opposition mauls a speciality.

6 Sam Warburton
Age: 28.
Height: 6’2”.
Weight: 103kg (16st 3lbs).
Caps: 72.
Points: 25.

The former Lions captain is an integral part of an athletic backrow and has been a consistent lineout option for Wales in the tournament to date.

7 Justin Tipuric
Age: 27.
Height: 6’2”.
Weight: 100kg (15st 10lbs).
Caps: 49.
Points: 20.

Reaches the 50-cap landmark in appearances, an excellent operator, quick, strong, good over the ball and possesses excellent hands and lines of running.

8 Ross Moriarty
Age: 22.
Height: 6’2”.
Weight: 107kg (17st 11lbs).
Caps: 15.
Points: 10.

He was outstanding in the game against England putting in some ferocious tackles and carrying hard. Less effective against Scotland in the second half when the game speeded up. 

